'Myst Mobile' Compared With Mac and Tested on Newer iPad … – Touch Arcade

The full 3D remake of the landmark adventure game Myst recently was announced and released on iOS and iPadOS as Myst Mobile (Free). Just like with Wreckfest, MrMacRight on YouTube who does amazing technical analysis videos for games on Apple hardware, has done one on Myst Mobile. I liked what I played of Myst Mobile, but was curious to see how it scaled on the newest iPad models. His video covers the technology used, graphics options, modern Apple device comparisons, and more. Watch the analysis video below:

If you’d like to play it, Myst Mobile is free to download and includes Myst Island in its entirety for you to explore and play through. There’s a $14.99 in app purchase to unlock the full game. Note that you need a device with an A12 Bionic chip or above to play it on iOS and iPadOS. Myst Mobile is out now for free. Check out our forum thread here for Myst Mobile. Myst Mobile is definitely one of the first games I will be trying whenever I upgrade my iPad to one of the newer models in the future. Have you played Myst Mobile yet and what do you think of the conversion and visuals?

