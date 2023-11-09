Download Apple's slick new wallpapers – 9to5Mac

Apple is preparing to open a brand-new retail store in Seoul, South Korea, and to celebrate, it has shared some sharp new wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Here’s how to download the light energy Apple wallpapers.

Spotted by Basic Apple Guy, Apple’s new Gangnam retail store is set to open on March 31. Here’s how the company describes the latest location (via Apple Translate):

Gangnam-daero, always full of colorful lights and energetic energy, Apple Gangnam is newly built in the center of the city. Colorful creative inspiration to start the race this place is waiting for you.

The fun new wallpapers shared by Apple feature a colorful light energy to make up the Apple logo.

Here’s what you’re looking for:

Speaking of awesome wallpapers. Basic Apple Guy just launched his “Big Starry Sur” wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As the name alludes, it blends Apple’s Big Sur design wallpaper with the style of Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Here are a few more of his recent creations:

