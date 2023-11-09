Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes 1000% Overnight, GameStop Gets A New CEO Effective Immediately – Top Headlines Today – Yahoo Finance

US Markets
Micron, Concentrix And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Should Keep You Up At Night
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Show Edginess As Bond Yields Continue To Surge; Analyst Says Be 'Locked And Loaded' In These Stocks Ahead Of Earnings Season
US Stocks Remain Volatile As Fear Continues To Grip Markets
Crypto
If You're Bitcoining A McDonald's Big Mac, Here's How Much Gains You Could Miss If It Reaches Cathie Wood's $1M Price Target
Dogecoin, Dogelon Mars, Pepe, Shiba Inu Lose Traders' Interest Amid 3-Month Market Slump
Pepe Coin Leapfrogs To Top Of Meme Coin Charts In A Week — But All You Need Is Less Than $1 To Become A PEPE Millionaire
Do Pokémon Cards, NFTs Count As Securities? Here's What SEC Chair Gary Gensler Told Congress
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes 1000% Overnight As Millions Of Tokens Vanish: What's Happening?
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise After Congress Grills SEC Chair: Analyst Sees 'Up Season' Only After Apex Crypto Drops To This Level
US Politics
Gavin Newsom Slams Second GOP Primary Debate: 'What A Clown Show'
GOP Presidential Contenders Were Actually Asked To Play 'Vote Off The Island' In Fiery Primary Debate: Here's How They Responded
Trump's Niece Says Uncle's Weakness More Dangerous Than His Strength: 'Donald's Stochastic Terrorism Will Find A Target'
Government Shutdown Could Last 2-3 Weeks With 90% Certainty: Goldman Sachs
Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Touts 'Zero-Base Budgeting' As Fix For Staggering US Debt: 'That's How Any Good CEO Would Handle This Mess'
Marjorie Taylor Greene Proposes Controversial Measure To Reduce Defense Secretary's Salary To $1 To Avert Government Shutdown
Gavin Newsom Believes Ron DeSantis 'Regrets' Running For President: 'He Took The Bait'
Congressman Warren Davidson Calls For Firing SEC Chair: 'Knock It Off, Gary Gensler. Cease And Desist Now'
'No Pay, No Budget:' GOP's Nikki Haley Backs Congress Salary Forfeiture During Government Shutdown As Christie, DeSantis Blast Washington
World Politics
Taiwan Flexes First Domestic Submarine Amid Rising Tensions With Xi Jinping
US Economy
Top Economist David Rosenberg Foresees Fourth Quarter As 'Litmus Test' For Impending Recession
Oil To $300? Economist Peter Schiff Says Central Bank Excesses Could Trigger A Bull Run That 'Won't End'
Electric Vehicles
Tesla's Vietnamese Rival Is Planning To Set Up A Manufacturing Hub In India: Report
Elon Musk Pokes Fun After Data Shows Tesla Leaving Rivals Eating Dust In US EV Market: 'Competition Is Coming'
'Stay Mad:' AOC Claps Back At Elon Musk After Tesla CEO Says She's 'Just Not That Smart' Over Immigration Issue
Tech
iPhone 15 And 15 Plus Survive The Bend Test That The iPhone 15 Pro Max Failed
Zuckerberg Talks About How Musk's Acquisition Fueled His Ambition To Build A Universal Version Of Twitter, AI, Mixed Reality and More
Google, HP Join Forces To Produce Affordable Chromebooks In India
'iPhone Of AI': OpenAI's Sam Altman, Apple Design Legend Jony Ive And SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Explore A New Venture
Watch: Mark Zuckerberg Unveils Meta's AI Smart Glasses That Can Decode Anything You're Looking At … Without Google's Help
Microsoft's Security Glitch Reportedly Resulted In Chinese Hackers Infiltrating 60K US State Department Emails
Consumer
GameStop Gets A New CEO Effective Immediately – Billionaire Ryan Cohen
J.M. Smucker Bids Farewell To Sahale Snacks: A $34M Deal To Usher In New Growth
From Tobacco Titan To Smoke-Free Pioneer: How Philip Morris Is Lighting Up Its Future Prospects
Communication
Mark Zuckerberg Wants You To Have Your Own Jarvis: AI Is Coming To Instagram, Messenger, And WhatsApp
Elon Musk To Stress Test X Livestream With Quirky Late-Night 'Diablo' Challenge: 'Please Keep Expectations Low'
The IRS is rolling out new income thresholds for its seven tax brackets, boosting the limits to reflect inflation this year.
Although the revenue and EPS for Plug Power (PLUG) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.
In an interview with Yahoo! Finance published in 2017, legendary investor Warren Buffett pinpointed a fundamental error many investors make. Buffett, known for his simple yet effective investment philosophy, highlighted the pitfalls of overconfidence in the market. Buffett’s investment strategy, often summarized as buying stocks when they’re affordable and holding onto them, has stood the test of time. Yet, he observes that investors repeatedly fall into the same traps. During an interview in Om
Here’s an upside to persistent inflation: More of your income will be taxed at lower rates next year.
Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Leaked IRS data seen by ProPublica showed the legendary investor may have violated Berkshire's ethics policies, which Buffett himself wrote.
U.S. wood pellets have never been more in demand around the world as a replacement for coal. Enviva—which grinds up trees at facilities across the South and [ships the resulting pellets abroad to be burned in power plants](https://www.wsj.com/articles/wood-pellet-exports-boom-amid-ukraine-war-environmental-concerns-11659915622)—gave investors a litany of bad news on Thursday, prompting a 78% drop in its shares to less than $1. Shares plunged in spring after Enviva eliminated its dividend in favor of a strategy to build new plants across the South in hopes of taking advantage of [the glut of pine trees](https://www.wsj.com/articles/thousands-of-southerners-planted-trees-for-retirement-it-didnt-work-1539095250).
A discovery outside Sheridan, Wyo., could be America’s first new source of rare-earth elements since 1952.
The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2024 will rise to $29,200, an increase of $1,500 from tax year 2023. The IRS also announced the new higher dollar amounts that will apply to federal income tax brackets.
Investors need to own at least two or three of the most dominant companies on the stock market to get ahead, Warren Buffett's business partner says.
The tax agency announced this week a host of improvements to help Americans file their taxes next year.
WeWork's co-founder and former chief executive exited four years ago as a billionaire. As WeWork slogs through bankruptcy, there's a further twist in the tale, The Wall Street Journal's Eliot Brown reports.
Markets have been highly volatile over the past few months, shifting rapidly between ups and downs. However, Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian sees a strong ‘Buy’ signal that investors should note. Subramanian is pointing out the Sell Side Indicator, a sentiment gauge with an accurate history of identifying shifts in sentiment on Wall Street. Currently, the indicator is three times closer to ‘Buy’ than ‘Sell,’ a position that suggests a bullish future for equities.” “The SSI has been
The S&P 500 win streak is over, on higher Treasury yields and Fed chief Powell comments. Nvidia, Tesla fell from key levels.
The world's largest auctioneer of salvaged vehicles is gaining market share and growing margins. It's an under-the-radar growth story.
AstraZeneca reenters the weight loss drug race with a Chinese partner while Eli Lilly finally gets FDA approval for its drug, Zepbound.
An executive at a video-streaming platform and another at a pharmaceutical company joined the growing list of Chinese business and political figures who have vanished or been detained this year.
Married couples filing jointly will receive a standard deduction of $29,200, an increase of $1,500 from the year before.
Pfizer, Eli Lilly, General Motors and Tesla have been highlighted in this Earnings Trends article.
After a difficult third quarter that saw real estate investment trusts (REITs) hammered down in share price, REITs are making a strong comeback. Talk of high interest rates, increasing vacancies and possible recession are still all around, but take a look at several REITs that just trounced the analyst estimates for the third quarter. One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) is a Great Neck, New York-based diversified REIT that owns and manages retail, office and industrial properties under long-t
