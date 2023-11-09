What's New on Netflix & Top 10 Series & Movies: April 14th, 2023 – What's on Netflix



9 new movies and 4 new TV series were added to Netflix for the weekend with Beef and The Last Stand topping the Netflix charts.

by Kasey Moore



Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred in The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die – Picture: Netflix

Happy Friday and welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix as we head into the weekend. Below, we’ll be reviewing all the new movies and series that have just dropped onto the service plus a few picks that we think you should be checking out. Here are all those new titles plus what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for April 14th, 2023.

There are a few notable titles set to release over the weekend, including new movies like The Mustang, The Snowman, and The Best Man Holiday. Also, on Sunday evening, you can watch the Love is Blind Season 4 Reunion live on Netflix.

We’ll have more recommendations throughout the weekend, but if you’re looking for our TV picks, you can find those here.

As a reminder, over the weekend, we’ll see the departure of movies like Hail, Caesar! (2016), Jem and the Holograms (2015), and Puerto Ricans in Paris (2015).

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, History

Director: Edward Bazalgette

Cast: Alexander Dreymon, Mark Rowley, Arnas Fedaravicius

Writer: Bernard Cornwell, Martha Hillier

Looking to end the remarkable five-season run of The Last Kingdom and cap off Uhtred’s story is the new feature film, Seven Kings Must Die.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In the wake of King Edward’s death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.”

The Guardian ultimately gave the movie a three-star in their review published this morning. They concluded that there’s “a ton of plot packed into this standalone movie derived from the TV series, but the deluge of detail gets steadily more absorbing.”



Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Crime

Cast: Edgar Ramírez, Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen

Debuting on Netflix yesterday is the limited series Florida Man, and as you’ll see below, it’s made a very lukewarm start on the top 10s, but perhaps it has more to show as we head into the weekend.

Here’s what you can expect from the seven-part crime mystery limited series:

“A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild — and deadly — treasure hunt. A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild — and deadly — treasure hunt.”



Number of episodes: 11

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Korean

Genre: Political, Drama

Cast: Kim Hee-ae, Moon So-ri, Ryu Soo-young, Seo Yi-sook, Ok Ja-yeon, Yoon Ji-hye

And finally, if you’re looking for something from abroad, Queenmaker should be for you. If you add that to the fact we’ve got The Diplomat coming up in the near future on Netflix, this is an excellent primer in the political drama space.

Ell and Jin Kyung are the two best-known actors to Western audiences in the series. The former starred in The L Word: Generation Q, and the latter starred in 2015’s Veteran.

The series, consisting of 11 episodes, is about a fixer for a business conglomerate making the jump over to politics.



What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.

Founder of What's on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013.



