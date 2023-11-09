An In-Depth HODINKEE Look At The Apple Watch Series 7 – HODINKEE

The fastest and most secure way to protect the watches you love.

We’ve minimized the paperwork and maximized protection, so you can stop worrying about your watches and focus on enjoying them.

In most cases, you’ll get a personalized quote in seconds and your policy kicks in immediately.

Wherever you are on planet Earth, your watches are protected. Rest easy and travel safely.

If you suffer a covered loss, there’s no deductible and no gimmicks. Ever.

Each of your watches is covered up to 150% of the insured value (up to the total value of the policy).

SELL

Our quotes are based on historical sales and real-time market data allowing us to give fair prices without all the hassle.

The fastest and most secure way to protect the watches you love.

We’ve minimized the paperwork and maximized protection, so you can stop worrying about your watches and focus on enjoying them.

In most cases, you’ll get a personalized quote in seconds and your policy kicks in immediately.

Wherever you are on planet Earth, your watches are protected. Rest easy and travel safely.

If you suffer a covered loss, there’s no deductible and no gimmicks. Ever.

Each of your watches is covered up to 150% of the insured value (up to the total value of the policy).

SELL

Our quotes are based on historical sales and real-time market data allowing us to give fair prices without all the hassle.

Popular Searches

The fastest and most secure way to protect the watches you love.

We’ve minimized the paperwork and maximized protection, so you can stop worrying about your watches and focus on enjoying them.

In most cases, you’ll get a personalized quote in seconds and your policy kicks in immediately.

Wherever you are on planet Earth, your watches are protected. Rest easy and travel safely.

If you suffer a covered loss, there’s no deductible and no gimmicks. Ever.

Each of your watches is covered up to 150% of the insured value (up to the total value of the policy).

SELL

Our quotes are based on historical sales and real-time market data allowing us to give fair prices without all the hassle.

In The Shop Timex And seconde/seconde/ Release The Season Finale Of The Limited Edition ‘iykyk’ Collection + An Exclusive Interview With Romaric André

In The Shop With Rado, Sometimes It Really Is Hip To Be Square – Especially When There’s High-Tech Ceramic Involved.

Introducing The G-SHOCK Ref. 6900 – Subtract By Ed Sheeran For Hodinkee

Editors’ Picks

How To Wear It The Cartier Tank Cintrée

In-Depth Examining Value And Price Over Time With The ‘No Date’ Rolex Submariner

Watches In The Wild The Road Through America, Episode 1: A Model Of Mass Production

Apple’s most advanced Watch wants to be part of every part of your life – and it’s got a lot of good reasons to be.

The Apple Watch has been with us now for six years, and in all that time it has largely eschewed dramatic changes and updates, in favor of more incremental improvements. These, however, have added up considerably and what we have today, in the Series 7, is by far the most mature version of the world’s most popular smartwatch. In fact, the changes in case design, materials, processors, sensors, and displays, mean that the Apple Watch is now not so much a wearable extension of other devices, as a device which does what I suspect Steve Jobs wanted it to do all along: define a new category of mobile devices which stand on their own, rather than feel and function like accessories.

That has not been a rapid process. Like the iPhone, the Apple Watch was at first more interesting as a sort of technological conceptual art piece – one that showed the way to what might be, but which in itself was more interesting as a signpost, than as a destination.

Still, it fascinated me right away. I have a rather helpless love of gadgets, which plays itself out in mechanical horology (one of my dreams is owning a watch with a remontoire, which, let’s face it, has no role to play in mechanical watchmaking these days except in terms of entertainment value) and the first Apple Watch hit me right in the ol’ Dick Tracy Wrist Radio TV.

It was also, often, frustrating to use. The UI was organized in such a way that functions you most wanted to use were often somewhat buried, and it was, I think somewhat justly, criticized as a bit redundant to the functionality of the iPhone, which by then was already eight years in and had had a lot of time to foreground the good, and smooth down some of the rough spots that inevitably accompany a new product launch.

I bring this all up now because while yeah, the improvements to the Watch have been incremental, the difference between what it’s like to use the first Watch, and what it’s like to use Series 7, is absolutely enormous.

The first thing you notice when you unbox the Series 7 (which, by the way, has a very low-environmental-impact cardboard sleeve for a box) is the amount of screen real estate available. My review unit is the 45mm model (the Series 7 comes in both 45mm and 41mm cases) and the screen is so much bigger and brighter than in the Series 6 that it feels like a completely different watch in some respects. A bigger screen may not sound like much, but in use it makes an enormous difference in how quickly you engage with the watch visually and the tactile experience is different, as well. A bigger screen means larger buttons and a much easier touch interface, and while I didn’t really struggle with the Series 6, the 7 is a whole new ball game.

The screen is 20 percent bigger and it feels it, and the fact that the bezel has been whittled down to just 1.7mm, with a wrap-around effect that some of the new watch faces take advantage of very dramatically, makes the 45mm Series 7 feel almost cinematic.

Probably the single biggest aspect of the evolution of the Watch has been its integration into a larger Apple wellness ecosystem and the watch encourages you to stand up and move around if you’ve been sitting for too long (and God knows, we’ve all been sitting for too long), as well as offering improved tracking for a range of exercises. There’s additional support for cyclists, especially, who can now expect more accurate tracking of distance covered and calories burned as the Watch can detect when you’ve paused for, say, a traffic stop. I’m not a cyclist, but I did try out the cycling app on a rented Citibike here in New York and it worked just fine – in fact, tracking calories burned and distance covered seems noticeably more accurate in the 7 than the 6. This may be down to an improvement in sensor technology, or tweaked software, or both.

Speaking of health apps, the sleep tracker on the Watch was always a great thing to have (I apparently toss and turn a lot more than I thought I did) but it was a bit hard to use regularly due to power consumption issues. Battery life is still the same for the 7 as for the 6, but the new fast charger means you can top off the battery before bed very easily (or when you wake up) which makes the sleep tracker something I now use regularly instead of occasionally.

The Tai Chi exercise app is a new addition, as is the Pilates app. I don’t do Pilates (although I probably should) and I haven’t done yoga in probably thirty years (I probably should) but I’ve been doing Chinese martial arts on and off for several decades, including Tai Chi, and it was great to see the app added. Tai Chi is a little tricky because there are a number of different styles and they produce wildly varied physiological effects, depending on how you practice.

The basic slow moving forms for which Tai Chi is famous can produce a surprisingly effective workout, especially the longer ones, but as a rule you’re not getting an aerobic workout so much as you are training balance, connection to the ground, and harmonious integration of movement. (Chen style practitioners will at this point be thinking, Oh, our form is aerobic all right, and they’d be right.) Still, it’s nice to have the ability to add Tai Chi to your daily roster of exercises, if you practice regularly.

I generally don’t think much of guided meditation apps, largely because my own teachers often made it clear they thought that while encouragement to accent the positive, eliminate the negative, latch onto the affirmative, and don’t mess with Mr. Inbetween couldn’t hurt, it wasn’t really meditation per se. I should say as a disclaimer that my own practice is very bare bones and was given to me by my teacher because of my almost incurable tendency to play with ideas.

However, if you’re going to review the Series 7 you owe it to yourself, for the sake of journalistic completeness, to give the app a fair shot and you know, it’s not bad for what it is. You’re not going to see the fundamental nature of reality or anything like that, but I was surprised and a little chastened by the degree to which using the Mindfulness app was a reminder that, for whatever reason, I’ve gotten into the habit of entertaining morbidly depressing thoughts more often than I’d realized (albeit there is a lot to be glum about these days).

For lovers of mechanical horology, there are some new faces which are rather enjoyable simulacra of some classic complications (still no minute repeater, which would be tons of fun – hearing a classic repeater chime when you push a skeuomorphic slide on the face would be pretty nifty, albeit most Watch users would find such a thing, probably, more puzzling than anything else). My personal favorite new Face is, natch, the World Time face, which gave me the first opportunity that I’ve ever had to actually wear a world time watch for any length of time and boy, it grows on you. I have probably asserted more times than I can count that the world time complication delights in its ability to give you a God’s eye view of time around the world, but I ought to also admit that that’s something I assumed in the abstract, rather than experienced in person, at least until now. It’s by far the Face I use most often.

That big bright display is now also always on, and that goes a long way towards making you feel like you’re wearing a watch rather than an accessory to your iPhone. It’s a funny thing, but the Watch has now become very much what the iPhone was evolving towards in the mid-2000s, and the iPhone has become a powerful, hand-held computing and sensor-rich device which has largely supplanted the computer completely for general research, communication, and sensor-dependent needs.

What the Watch does, of course, that the iPhone can’t do, is use the fact that it’s in contact with your body to keep track of blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, and cardiac electrical activity (in the form of the ECG app). A non-invasive blood glucose monitor would be an incredible addition, and of course the real killer health app would be a blood pressure monitor but the power requirements and necessary hardware modifications probably mean we’re going to have to wait on that one.

Some of the most potentially valuable features of the new Series 7 are ones which I did not take advantage of – especially fall detection. I fell once wearing a Series 6 and the fall detector picked it up instantly, and you have the same capacity in the Series 7, which if you hit the ground too hard will ask you if you’re ok, and if you need medical assistance – and, if you hit the ground hard enough and don’t respond, the Watch will call emergency services automatically.

All the new faces, apps, and features are fantastic but what I keep coming back to is that big, bright screen. There was some shoulder shrugging when the Series 7 was announced – okay a bigger screen, great, but it can’t make that much of a difference – but darned if it doesn’t feel like you went from wide screen to IMAX. The whole experience does make me wonder, though, what the next step is going to be – Apple has, if nothing else, a long-standing ability to keep tricks up its sleeve when you least expect them. In the meantime, the Series 7 is a big, bold helping of everything the Watch does best.

All photos, Tiffany Wade

The HODINKEE Shop is an authorized Apple Watch retailer.

By Jack forster

By Jack forster

By Danny milton

By Hodinkee

Top Discussions

Reference Points The Omega Seamaster 300

Blimey! The Harrods Tudor Black Bay Is No Longer A London-Only Exclusive

Business News All Of The 2023 GPHG Winners – And Our Quick Takes

Introducing The Zenith Chronomaster Sport ‘Aaron Rodgers’ Limited Edition

By Mark kauzlarich

How To Wear It The Chopard Alpine Eagle

By Malaika crawford

Hands-On The Green Omega Seamaster Diver 300M (Video)

By Brandon menancio

In-Depth The Rolex 6062 Triple Calendar Moonphase, And Why It Remains The Biggest Star In All Of Vintage Rolex

By Anthony traina

Pre-Owned Picks A Race-Ready Omega Made For A Legend, The Latest Edition Of The Breitling Navitimer, And A Limited Edition Treat From Jaeger-LeCoultre

By Mark hackman

Enter the World of Hodinkee

All the watches you need to know about, delivered to your inbox daily.

Enter the World of Hodinkee

All the watches you need to know about, delivered to your inbox daily.

source