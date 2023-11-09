Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 10: Acquire Awakened Alok NOW! – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 10: If you’ve been playing Garena Free Fire MAX with the same character for some time now, then there’s an amazing opportunity for you to snap up a new character! As August rolls around, the 6th Anniversary celebrations have begun, and players can get their hands on an amazing character with special abilities, called Awakened Alok. Players cannot purchase this character from the in-game store and must complete a set of missions to obtain it, making this character even more exclusive.

As you unlock this character, you will also receive its special ability called Drop the Beat, as well as an additional ability called Party Remix. These skills allow players to regain HP at a rate of 3 HP per second for a duration of 5 seconds and also increase their movement speed by 15 percent for a 5m aura.

The Party Remix ability will allow you to drop Music Notes that can be grabbed by other players to receive the same temporary aura. You can grab the Awakened Alok character after completing the respective Awakening missions and using the Alok Awakening Emblem to unlock Awakening chapters.

Apart from such limited-time events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

