iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max – Apple

iPhone 15 Pro is the first iPhone to feature an aerospace‑grade titanium design, using the same alloy that spacecraft use for missions to Mars.

Titanium has one of the best strength‑to‑weight ratios of any metal, making these our lightest Pro models ever. You’ll notice the difference the moment you pick one up.

The beautiful, fine‑brushed finish on the titanium bands is achieved through precision machining, sanding, brushing, and blasting.

New contoured edges and the thinnest borders ever on iPhone make it even more comfortable to hold in your hand.

The titanium band is bonded with a new internal aluminum frame through solid‑state diffusion. This is an industry‑first innovation, using a thermomechanical process that joins these two metals with incredible strength.

The internal frame is also made from 100% recycled aluminum, which contributes to our overall usage of recycled materials and helps us work toward our 2030 climate goals.

A strong titanium band.

The toughest back glass in a smartphone. And a Ceramic Shield front that’s even tougher than any smartphone glass.

iPhone is splash, water, and dust resistant. What a relief.

iPhone 15 Pro has an advanced Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. It ramps up refresh rates to 120Hz when you need exceptional graphics performance. And ramps down to save power when you don’t.

Dynamic Island bubbles up alerts and Live Activities — so you don’t miss them while you’re doing something else. You can easily track your next ride, sports scores, flight status, and more.

With the Always-On display, your Lock Screen stays glanceable, so you don’t have to tap it to stay in the know. Using smart algorithms, iPhone detects when it’s in your pocket or face down and goes dark to save battery life.

StandBy turns your iPhone into a new, full-screen experience with glanceable information you can see from a distance. Just set it on its side while charging to display the time, showcase your favorite photos, or keep an eye on your widgets. Thanks to the Always‑On display, it’s persistent. But at night, the screen dims so you can sleep easy.

It’s here. The biggest redesign in the history of Apple GPUs.

Honkai: Star Rail

A17 Pro is an entirely new class of iPhone chip that delivers our best graphics performance by far.

Mobile games will look and feel so immersive, with incredibly detailed environments and more realistic characters. And with industry-leading speed and efficiency, A17 Pro takes fast and runs with it.

A new, Pro‑class GPU enables games not

seen before on any smartphone.

iPhone 15 Pro uses hardware-accelerated ray tracing for the first time — that’s up to four times faster than software‑based ray tracing, delivering more fluid graphics and true‑to‑life lighting. It’s the fastest ray‑tracing performance in a smartphone.

MetalFX Upscaling combines the performance of the GPU and the Neural Engine to produce high‑resolution graphics while using much less power. So you can game on and on.

Up to 4x faster ray tracing than A16 Bionic

Up to 2x faster Neural Engine performs nearly 35 trillion operations per second with 16 cores

A17 Pro GPU is up to 70% faster than the GPU in iPhone 12 Pro

From dramatic framing flexibility to next-generation portraits, see what you can do with our most powerful iPhone camera system.

With iPhone 15 Pro, you have multiple focal lengths to work with. It’s like having seven pro lenses in your pocket, everywhere you go.

0.5x Ultra Wide | Macro

0.5x Ultra Wide | 13 mm

1x Main | 24 mm

1x Main | 28 mm

1x Main | 35 mm

2x Telephoto | 48 mm

New 5x Telephoto | 120 mm

The 48MP Main camera is more advanced than ever, capturing super‑high‑resolution photos with a new level of detail and color.

You’ll see the improvements in your portraits. And now you no longer have to switch to Portrait mode. If your subject is a person, dog, or cat, iPhone automatically captures depth information. So you can choose to instantly see your photo as a portrait, with an artful blur effect. Or later in the Photos app.

The advanced quad‑pixel sensor makes the most of 48 megapixels by adapting to what you’re shooting, so you get low‑light photos with phenomenal detail. It also lets you scoot in closer with an additional 2x Telephoto.

The new Photonic Engine combines the best pixels from a super‑high‑resolution image with another that’s optimized for light capture. So you automatically get 24MP photos — that’s twice the resolution than before — for everyday shots with extra detail.

For the moments when you want to prioritize detail, you have more pro options to choose from.

48MP HEIF gives you four times more resolution than before, in a format that’s ready to share. Or shoot in 48MP ProRAW for precise control over color, detail, and dynamic range.

Now you can choose your default Main camera lens — 24 mm, 28 mm, or 35 mm — all without having to carry around extra gear. That’s the power of computational photography.

24 mm

28 mm

35 mm

The Photonic Engine supercharges your portraits, giving you beautiful detail, true-to-life color, zero shutter lag, and up to two times better low-light performance.

Now portraits can be Live Photos, too.

In Portrait mode, you can use continuous zoom to move in nice and close.

And you can even shift the focus between subjects after you take a shot.

It’s not just portraits that benefit from the Photonic Engine. Night mode now lets you see your subjects more clearly in darker scenes with increased dynamic range.

When lighting is bright or uneven, the latest Smart HDR intelligently optimizes for both your subject and the background — giving you photos with gorgeous color and more accurate skin tones.

The TrueDepth camera also uses the latest Smart HDR, Night mode, and portrait enhancements. So you’ll get your best selfies yet.

Cinematic mode automatically shifts the focus to the most important subject in a scene. And now you can master compelling close‑ups with the new 2x optical‑quality zoom. Bravo.

Use Action mode to steady a really shaky handheld shot.

New Log encoding makes ProRes even more powerful, enabling more range and flexibility for visual effects and color grading in post.

iPhone 15 Pro is the first smartphone to support ACES — Academy Color Encoding System — a global color standard for major movie productions. Do your thing, directors.

Highest‑quality video in a smartphone

Spatial video capture available later this year

Take spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro and relive them on Apple Vision Pro.

Make memories come alive with spatial videos. iPhone 15 Pro can shoot 3D videos using the advanced Ultra Wide and Main cameras, so you can relive your favorite moments on Apple Vision Pro.

For iPhone 15 Pro Max, we designed a 5x Telephoto camera with the longest optical zoom of any iPhone ever to fit in our compact Pro camera system.

Now you can take sharper close‑ups from farther away — like a phenomenal photo of your friend or a goal in your kid’s soccer match.

We created a state‑of‑the‑art tetraprism design — a folded glass structure below the lens — to reflect light rays four times over. This allows light to travel for longer in the same space, giving you a new focal length that really goes the distance.

To support the tetraprism design, we pioneered a 3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus module that moves in all three directions. Our most advanced stabilization system ever delivers twice as many microadjustments as before.

Using intelligent image stabilization, our new guide helps you line up super‑zoomed‑in shots. It will come in handy now that you have up to 25x digital zoom to play with.

Twice the zoom range of iPhone 12 Pro Max

Twice the zoom range of iPhone 12 Pro Max

The all‑new Action button is a fast track to your favorite feature. Once you set the one you want, just press and hold to launch the action.

By default, the Action button is set to toggle between Ring and Silent modes. If you choose a different action, you can use Control Center to mute or use Focus filters to automatically set your iPhone to silent.

Whatever you’re doing, the Action button is at the ready. Launch Camera to catch a spontaneous selfie. Record an instant voice memo. You can even select Shortcut to open an app or run a series of tasks like switching on the lights in your living room and playing music.

iPhone 15 Pro is the first iPhone to support USB 3, for a huge leap in data transfer speeds and faster pro workflows than ever before.

The new USB‑C connector lets you charge your Mac or iPad with the same cable you use to charge iPhone 15 Pro. Bye‑bye, cable clutter.

And with all‑new Wi‑Fi 6E you'll get two times faster wireless speeds. So you can upload, download, and transfer files in a flash.

USB‑C with USB 3 gives you up to 10Gb/s, so you can transfer your masterful ProRes videos, just like that.

Now you can connect USB‑C gear like thumb drives, fast external storage, 4K displays, and microphones. And you can charge Apple Watch or AirPods from your iPhone.

Charge up to 50% in around 30 minutes with the 20W USB‑C Power Adapter (sold separately).

iPhone 15 Pro lets you shoot ProRes video directly to external storage, so you can quickly switch drives and keep your iPhone camera rolling on set. Want to capture slow motion Hollywood style? Now you can record ProRes 4K at 60 fps to an external SSD.

Want to find a friend in a crowded train station or busy park? Look no further than Precision Finding for FindMy friends. It’s powered by the second‑generation Ultra Wideband chip, now with three times greater range, so it can lead you right to them.

To enable Precision Finding, friends with iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro can share their location only with you using Find My. It’s simple — and private.

Wi‑Fi 6E gives you the fastest Wi‑Fi on iPhone — a speed boost that makes a big difference.

eSIM simplifies traveling. Just activate an eSIM for the country you’re visiting before you go. Or when you arrive.

More on eSIM More on traveling with eSIM

5G provides a superfast experience so you can make high‑quality FaceTime calls, quickly download files, and play real‑time multiplayer games on the go.

iPhone 15 Pro is the first smartphone with Thread radio, which will allow you to directly control your Thread‑enabled smart home devices.

Even with so many advanced new features, iPhone 15 Pro still gives you amazing all‑day battery life.

Add a MagSafe Charger for fast, efficient wireless charging

iPhone 15 Pro Max has up to 9 more hours video playback than iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro has up to 6 more hours video playback than iPhone 12 Pro

New Roadside Assistance via satellite can get you help for things like a flat tire or a dead battery, even when you’re off the grid.

iPhone also has Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, two vital safety features that have helped save lives.

If your car breaks down and you’re off the beaten path without cell service or Wi‑Fi, you can still use iPhone to get help.

First, start a new text to Roadside Assistance and follow the easy onscreen steps to see how to connect — and stay connected — to a satellite. Then tap to answer a few key questions, like what model of car you have and what kind of help you need.

Once you reply, you’ll be connected with a AAA roadside assistance provider, who can send someone with the right equipment to help get you moving again. Don’t have a membership? No worries. It all works, even if you’re not a member.

Roadside Assistance via satellite is included for free for two years with iPhone 15 Pro

If you’ve tried calling 911 but don’t have cell service or Wi‑Fi, you can use iPhone to text emergency services over satellite.

To save time, iPhone front-loads important questions to assess your situation. Just tap to respond. Then iPhone will show you where to point your phone to stay connected and avoid obstructions like mountains.

Remember, it can take from 15 seconds to more than a minute to get through depending on conditions.

iPhone can detect a severe car crash and call for help if you can’t.

Hardware sensors and advanced motion algorithms identify signs of a crash, like sudden shifts in speed and direction, or changes in cabin pressure caused by deploying airbags.

Then iPhone can call 911 and notify your emergency contacts. Precision dual‑frequency GPS helps relay your location accurately.

Over 1 million hours of real‑world driving and crash data helps iPhone recognize accidents

What matters to you matters to Apple, too. From privacy protections that give you more control over your data. To using more recycled materials that minimize environmental impact. To creating built‑in features that make iPhone accessible to all.

The internal structural frame of iPhone 15 Pro has 100% recycled aluminum

The Health app makes it easy for you to access your health and fitness information — and securely share access with apps, relatives, and doctors.

Passkeys eliminate the need for passwords on apps and websites by using unique digital keys. Just use Touch ID or Face ID to authenticate. Simple and secure.

Safari Enhanced Private Browsing locks browsing windows when they’re not being used, blocks known trackers from loading, and removes tracking URLs.

More on Apple and Privacy

iPhone 15 Pro contains more recycled materials than ever:

100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery

100 percent recycled gold in the USB‑C connector

100 percent recycled copper foil in the MagSafe inductive charger

Now 99 percent of iPhone packaging is fiber based, with 100 percent recycled or responsibly sourced wood fibers. And there’s still no plastic wrap around the box.

Our stores, offices, and data centers are already carbon neutral. By 2030, our products — and your carbon footprint from using them — will be, too.

More on Apple and the Environment

If you’re at risk of losing your ability to speak, Personal Voice lets you create a voice that sounds like you, so you can communicate with it using Live Speech for calls and conversations.

Magnifier helps users with vision disabilities learn about their surroundings. For example, Point and Speak in Magnifier reads each label you point toward to help you interact with objects like electrical appliances.

VoiceOver is a screen reader that tells people who are blind or have low vision exactly what’s happening on iPhone. It can describe friends, objects, text, photos, and even graphs in great detail.

Pro tip: you can get to your favorite accessibility feature faster if you assign it to the Action button

More on built-in Accessibility features

Contact Poster. Create your own poster that contacts will see when you call. Pick a favorite pic or Memoji, pair it with a favorite font, and there you have it — your very own calling card.

NameDrop. Want to swap contact info with someone? Just bring your iPhone close to theirs. You can both choose what you want to share, and the information transfers instantly.

Live Stickers. Touch and hold an object in a photo to lift it from the background and create a sticker. Add effects like Puffy and Shiny. Or create animated stickers from Live Photos.

You can answer calls or messages from your iPhone directly on your Mac. Copy images, video, or text from your iPhone, then paste into another app on your nearby Mac. And with iCloud, you can access your favorite files from either your iPhone or Mac.

Misplaced your iPhone? The latest Apple Watch models can show you its approximate distance and direction. To set up a group photo on your iPhone, join the group and use Apple Watch as a viewfinder to snap the shot. And when you take a call on your Apple Watch, just tap your iPhone to continue the conversation there.

Set up AirPods on iPhone with just a tap. You’ll love Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control to provide the best listening experience across different environments and interactions throughout the day.

