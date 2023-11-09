How to download and install Android 13 (MIUI 14) on Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro – Sportskeeda

February 2023 saw the release of the Android 13 (MIUI 14) stable version for the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro. Users worldwide can now access the latest MIUI build based on the upgraded Android OS.

The latest build comes with numerous enhancements and improvements that enable better performance. There are many reasons to complete the update, but things could appear difficult initially. Users will need to custom flash the ROM to setup their devices.

Getting the Android 13 (MIUI 14) update on your Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro won’t be difficult; however, there are certain prerequisites you’ll need for it to work. Following the steps mentioned in the next section, you should be able to set up your device with Android 13 (MIUI 14) in no time.

As mentioned above, you’ll need certain mandatory items to upgrade your Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro to Android 13 (MIUI 14).

You’ll also need an OTA update, essentially the Android 13 (MIUI 14) ROM. This will then need to be installed on your Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro to become usable.

After downloading the OTA based on your needs, perform the following steps to set it up on your mobile device.

The new Android version is built on the stable release made by Google and contains some interesting tweaks. Xiaomi has been one of the early adopters among the different OEMs, and there are certain benefits for you to upgrade to the latest version.

The enhanced clipboard function now allows users to directly copy-paste from a source of your choice. There’s also an increased multi-language support in the latest module.

Certain cosmetic improvements, like the ability to match icon colors with the wallpaper, is another big advantage. It’s worth noting that certain features will be customized based on how MIUI works, so the effects on your end could be different.

