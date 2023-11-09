iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: 20+ Upgrades and Changes to … – MacRumors

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year.



After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation “Pro” iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable sources like Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, DSCC’s Ross Young, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and others. Many of these insights have been corroborated, but some have only been rumored in isolated reports. Nevertheless, MacRumors believes the following table represents a credible overall picture of what the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ could look like compared to the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro:

The latest reports point to an Apple event to announce the iPhone 15 lineup taking place on Tuesday, September 12. Launch is expected to follow on Friday, September 22.

For more detail on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, see our dedicated roundup. Be sure to let us know what upgrades you’re most looking forward to in the comments.

