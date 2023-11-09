ROCKET LAUNCH SpaceX Falcon 9 CRS-28 – Kennedy Space Center

Dragon will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies, and equipment for the international crew, including the next pair of IROSAs (International Space Station Roll Out Solar Arrays). These solar panels, which roll out using stored kinetic energy, will expand the energy-production capabilities of the space station. This will be the third set launching in the SpaceX Dragon’s trunk, and once installed, will help provide a 20% to 30% increase in power for space station research and operations.



Launch viewing is included with admission. Watch the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the following location:

Main Visitor Complex | Atlantis North Lawn

Viewing will also be broadcast to screens located in the Gateway pavilion.



