Solana Price Prediction as SOL Dips Below $10 Before Ethereum … – Cryptonews

Solana’s price has been experiencing a drop in value due to concerns that Sam Bankman-Fried and venture capital firms may sell their tokens. This has caused SOL’s price to fall below $10 for the first time in over a year and a half. However, the price may be seeing a recovery due to positive comments from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who praised the Solana network for its development progress and thriving ecosystem.

SOL must reclaim support above $10 to validate a possible V-Shaped recovery to $14.53.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently tweeted about the current state of the Solana blockchain ecosystem. According to Buterin, he has been informed that there is a strong and dedicated developer community within Solana. However, he also mentioned that the fate of this community may be uncertain due to the recent exit of “opportunistic money” seekers. Despite this, Buterin stated that he believes the Solana blockchain has a bright future.

Despite being an outsider to the Solana community, Buterin expressed hope that the community will be given a fair chance to thrive.

Buterin’s input on the Solana ecosystem has been seen as a positive sign by many in the cryptocurrency community. His endorsement could potentially pave the way for the rebirth of the once-thriving Solana community and blockchain.

Solana’s price has recently fallen below a crucial support level that it has not seen since February 2021, leading to concerns of further losses. However, Vitalik Buterin’s recent comments has provided some optimism for the future of the network. As a result, Solana’s price has slightly rebounded and is currently trading at around $9.48, recovering slightly from a low point of $8.

Bulls must throw all their weight behind SOL to reclaim support above $10 and confirm a possible buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator.

Traders will look out for the MACD (line in blue) to cross above the signal line (in red) before triggering their buy orders. The Stochastic already shows that buyers are gaining momentum as it carries on with the uptrend from the oversold area (below 20.00)) into the neutral area (between 20.00 and 80.00).

A V-shaped recovery pattern will likely guide Solana price on a northbound move to $14.53, where many traders would be looking to book profits. This pattern comes into the picture after an extended downtrend leading to oversold market conditions. If SOL breaks above the falling dotted trend line, it may push to $14.53 (medium-term hurdle) and $18.82, if the momentum continues.

