Indian-American ex-Google exec Aparna Chennapragada to lead Microsoft’s generative AI efforts – Business Today

Feedback

Aparna Chennapragada, an accomplished Indian-American tech industry veteran and former Google executive with over two decades of experience in product development, design, and strategy, has taken on the role of corporate vice president at Microsoft.

Chennapragada, who recently concluded her tenure as the chief product officer of the Robinhood stock trading app, will now spearhead the generative AI initiatives within Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Designer, a software product that competes directly with industry giants like Adobe and Canva.

In a LinkedIn announcement, Chennapragada expressed her enthusiasm for the potential of generative AI to swiftly and effortlessly transform intentions and creative ideas into tangible products. She noted, “That’s why I am super excited to share that I am joining Microsoft as Corporate VP leading efforts on AI-first creation experiences.”

An alumnus of IIT Madras, Chennapragada conveyed her admiration for Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s vision, which she came to deeply appreciate during their conversations over the past several months.

Chennapragada brings with her a wealth of experience, having spent 12 years in leadership roles at Google, where she led teams in product development, engineering, and design across various areas, including Google Search, Shopping, and AR. She also held positions as Vice President for Consumer Shopping and led AR and visual search product initiatives. Additionally, she serves as a board member for eBay.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Chennapragada holds a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Madras and holds double Master’s degrees in Computer Science from the University of Texas, as well as in Management and Engineering from MIT.

This move is seen against the backdrop of intense competition in the field of artificial intelligence between Google and Microsoft. Chennapragada is the latest addition to a roster of Indian-American professionals taking on key roles at Microsoft. Earlier, Rohini Srivathsa assumed the position of chief technology officer at Microsoft India and South Asia in September, while Puneet Chandok was appointed as Microsoft’s corporate vice president for India and South Asia in August.

Also Read ‘You brush your teeth, and you search on Google’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticises Google Search monopoly

Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today

Add Business Today to Home Screen

Home

Market

BT TV

Reels

Menu

Menu

source