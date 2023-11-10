FCF Crypto Bills Now Enables Shiba Inu Holders to Manage Their … – The Crypto Basic

[ccpw id=”39382″]

Leading Canada-based blockchain payment system FCF Pay has announced the upcoming launch of a service. Dubbed FCF Crypto Bills, the upcoming service will enable Shiba Inu holders to manage their finances.

Per an announcement yesterday, the company said FCF Crypto Bills will be rolled out on September 19, 2023.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of our groundbreaking service, FCF Crypto Bills, set to revolutionize the way you manage your finances! Starting from September 19th,” FCF Pay tweeted.

Notably, FCF Pay did not share many details about the service. However, it attached a video to the tweet suggesting that crypto holders can leverage the service to pay for a variety of bills across over 20,000 US corporations.

Some of the companies featured in the video include eBay, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Walmart, Verizon, American Airlines, and a series of local utility providers.

The FCF Crypto Bills will add to FCF Pay’s impressive suite of crypto payment solutions. It can be recalled that FCF Pay integrated itself into the payments industry by launching its software in February 2022.

Additionally, FCF launched its virtual prepaid crypto card while also adding support for a variety of crypto assets, including SHIB, as payment methods.

It is interesting to note that FCF Pay does not just support SHIB; it also offers support for other Shiba Inu tokens- BONE and LEASH.

This decision paid off massively earlier this year after FCF Pay announced that payments in Shiba Inu tokens via its virtual debit card had reached an all-time high (ATH).

The upcoming launch of FCF Crypto Bills could contribute to enhancing the practical utility of Shiba Inu tokens.

Meanwhile, the development comes weeks after the team behind Shiba Inu said it is focused on boosting the widespread adoption of the cryptocurrency.

Although the upcoming FCF Crypto Bills service may not seem like a major announcement to many SHIB enthusiasts, its launch could bolster the cryptocurrency’s adoption.

