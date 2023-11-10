All the new movies and TV shows streaming in July – Boston.com

By Kevin Slane

July is a month for beaches, barbecues, and fireworks. But it’s also a month for lazy days at home — especially with July 4 falling on a Tuesday this year — which means vegging out with the best streaming movies and shows you can watch from your couch.

That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Hulu, Max (formerly HBO Max), Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Among the streaming highlights in July are the long-awaited return of acclaimed animated series “Futurama” (Hulu), the Jamie Foxx mystery film “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix), and the third (and final) season of the HBO series “How To With John Wilson” (Max).

Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in July 2023.

Available July 1:

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

Available July 3:

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

Available July 5:

WHAM!

Available July 6:

Gold Brick

Available July 7:

The Out-Laws

Seasons

Available July 8:

65

Available July 10:

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Unknown: Killer Robots

Available July 12:

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar

Available July 13:

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Available July 14:

Bird Box Barcelona

Love Tactics 2

Available July 16:

Ride Along

Available July 17:

Unknown: Cave of Bones

Available July 19:

The (Almost) Legends

The Deepest Breath

Available July 21:

They Cloned Tyrone

Available July 24:

Big Eyes

Available July 27:

Happiness For Beginners

Paradise

Today We’ll Talk About That Day

Available July 28:

Hidden Strike

Available July 3:

Little Angel: Volume 3

Available July 4:

The King Who Never Was

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

Available July 5:

Back to 15: Season 2

My Happy Marriage

Available July 6:

Deep Fake Love

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1

Wake Up, Carlo!

Available July 7:

Fatal Seduction

Hack My Home

Available July 8:

65

Available July 10:

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2

Available July 11:

Nineteen to Twenty

Available July 12:

Quarterback — NETFLIX SERIES

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point

Available July 13:

Burn the House Down

Devil’s Advocate

Sonic Prime: Season 2

Survival of the Thickest

Available July 14:

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Five Star Chef

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5

Available July 15:

Country Queen

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

Available July 20:

Supa Team 4

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3

Available July 21:

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Available July 24:

Dew Drop Diaries

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

Available July 25:

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts

Sintonia: Season 4

Available July 26:

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

Available July 27:

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2

Available July 28:

A Perfect Story

Captain Fall

D.P.: Season 2

How to Become a Cult Leader

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie

The Tailor: Season 2

Available July 29:

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2

Available July 31:

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2

Available July 1:

300 (2006)

17 Again (2009)

20th Century Women (2016)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

American Sniper (2014)

Angels Sing (2013)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon (2023)

Bullitt (1968)

Caddyshack (1980)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Compliance (2012)

Cujo (1983)

Cunningham (2019)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Detour (2017)

Double Impact (1991)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dunkirk (2017)

Election (1999)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Fast Color (2018)

Flawless (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)

Girl Happy (1965)

Going in Style (1979)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Headhunters (2012)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Klute (1971)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Monsters and Men (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nights In Rodanthe (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rampage (2018)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shirley (2020)

Shoplifters (2018)

Southside with You (2016)

Steel (1997)

Sydney White (2007)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part II (2009)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Good Heart (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

True Story (2015)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)

Available July 14:

Gray Matter (2023)

Available July 29:

August: Osage County (2013)

Available July 3

Married to Evil, season 1

Available July 4

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, season 3

Batwheels, season 1F

El Jardin de Bronce, season 3

Available July 6

Barnwood Builders, season 16

Shaun White: The Last Run, Max Original

Available July 7

Ed Stafford: First Man Out, season 3A

My Adventures with Superman, season 1

The Plot Thickens, season 4

Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario), Max Original

Available July 8

Capturing Home, season 2

Available July 9

Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original

Paranormal Caught on Camera, season 6

Available July 10

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 5

BBQ Brawl, season 4

Flip the Strip, season 1

Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, season 2

People Magazine Investigates, season 7

Available July 11

Craig of the Creek, season 5A

High Speed Chase, season 1

Outdaughtered, season 6

Available July 13

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, season 2

Full Circle, Max Original

Gray Matter

Project Greenlight (Reboot), season 1, Max Original

Available July 14

La Narcosatanica, HBO

Time Zone, Max Original

Available July 15

A Scent of Time, Max Original

American Masters

Available July 16

90 Day Fiancé: UK, season 1

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge

Available July 17

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, season 1

Available July 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, season 1

Available July 20

Body in the Basement, season 1

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia, Max Original

My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa), Max Original

Available July 21

La Unidad, season 3

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, season 3

Available July 23

Unsellable Houses, season 4

Available July 24

The Golden Boy, HBO Original

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One

Available July 25

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, season 1

Available July 26

After the Bite, HBO Original

Available July 27

Harley Quinn, season 4, Max Original

Looney Tunes Cartoons, season 6, Max Original

Teenage Euthanasia, season 2

Available July 28

Gotham Knights

How To with John Wilson, season 3, HBO Original

Restored, season 6

Superman & Lois, season 3

Available July 30

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, Max Original

Naked and Afraid: Castaways, season 1

Available July 31

Mother May I Murder?, season 1

Survive the Raft, season 1

Available July 1:

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Good Year (2006)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Aliens (1986)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Bandidas (2006)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bruno (2009

Burlesque (2010)

Center Stage: On Pointe (2016)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chloe (2010)

City Of Joy (1992)

Clive Barker’s The Plague (2006)

Closer (2004)

Cocktail (1988)

The Covenant (2006)

Cover Versions (2018)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deja Vu (2006)

The Descendants (2011)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)

Dog Soldiers (2002)

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (1991)

Elysium (2013)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride II (1995)

Flicka (2006)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fun With Dick and Jane (2005)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Gotti (2018)

The Guardian (2006)

The Guilty (2018)

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

High Heat (2022)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hulk (2003)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1986)

Kick-Ass (2010)

King Kong (2005)

Lol (2011)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Maudie (2017)

Metro (1997)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Parental Guidance (2011)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Real Steel (2011)

Red Tails (2012)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

See How They Run (2022)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Skyline (2010)

Step Brothers (2008)

Support the Girls (2018)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Total Recall (2012)

Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017)

Villains (2019)

The Walk (2015)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Whiplash (2014)

Wild Things (1998)

Available July 7:

Night Train (2023)

The Quiet Girl (2022)

Available July 10:

12 Strong (2018)

Available July 13:

Pretty Problems (2022)

Available July 14:

A Little White Lie (2023)

Vesper (2022)

Available July 15:

Black Death (2010)

Drunk StonedBrilliantDead: The Story Of The National Lampoon (2015)

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game (2022)

SAS: Red Notice (2021)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

Available July 20:

Day of the Dead (1985)

Escaping My Stalker (2020)

The Old Man (2022)

Available July 21:

The Ritual Killer (2023)

Space Oddity (2022)

Available July 24:

My Happy Ending (2023)

Available July 27:

In Viaggio (2022)

Smoking Causes Coughing (2022)

Available July 28:

The Donor Party (2023)

God’s Country (2022)

The Lair (2022)

Available July 29:

Assassin (2023)

Permanent (2017)

Available July 31:

Rio 2 (2014)

Available July 1:

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2

CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5

Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1

Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1

Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1

One Piece: Episodes 458-517

Survivor: Complete Season 42

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1

Available July 2:

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream

Baby Sharks: Special Premiere

Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere

Camo Sharks: Special Premiere

Counting Jaws: Special Premiere

Game of Sharks: Special Premiere

Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere

Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere

Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere

Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere

Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere

Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2

Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere

Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Queens: Special Premiere

Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere

Shark Superpower: Special Premiere

Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere

Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere

Sky Sharks: Special Premiere

When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1

When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1

World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere

Available July 5:

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere

Available July 6:

Ancient Aliens: Season 18B

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere

Available July 7:

The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries

Available July 8:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2

Available July 9:

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1

Available July 10:

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere

Available July 11:

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries

Available July 12:

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1

Available July 13:

The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 4

Available July 14:

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere

What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

Available July 19:

Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1

Available July 20:

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 2

Available July 21:

Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1

Available July 22:

Praise Petey: Series Premiere

Available July 24:

Futurama: Season 11 Premiere

Available July 26:

The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season

Available July 27:

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7

Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries

Available July 28:

This Fool: Complete Season 2

Available July 28:

The Slumber Party

Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer

Available July 2:

Bull Shark Bandits

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead

Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)

Return of the White Shark

Saved From a Shark

Shark Below Zero

Shark Eat Shark

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground

When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)

When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)

Available July 5:

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Secret Invasion – Episode 3

Available July 7:

Aquamania

Bath Day

Building a Building

Figaro and Frankie

Goofy Gymnastics

The Skeleton Dance

Available July 12:

Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)

Secret Invasion – Episode 4

Available July 19:

Grown-Ish (S5, 18 episodes)

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S20-22)

Secret Invasion – Episode 5

Available July 26:

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)

Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 5 episodes)

Secret Invasion – Episode 6

Available July 28:

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – Premiere

Available July 1:

MasterChef Mexico Junior S1-2 (2016)

Petticoat Junction S1-5 (1964)

1900 (1977)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Battleship (2012)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Chaplin (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Class (1983)

Continental Divide (1981)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cry Macho (2021)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Force 10 from Navarone (1978)

Free Willy (1993)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Frogs (1972)

Gaslight (1944)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

Hondo (1953)

Hour Of The Gun (1967)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Imagine That (2009)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Irma La Douce (1963)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Last Man Standing (1996)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Little Nicky (2000) Man in the Moon (1991)

Marathon Man (1976)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

Mousehunt (1997)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Once Bitten (1985)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rollerball (2002)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Serpico (1973)

Sleepover (2004)

Supernova (2021)

Support the Girls (2018)

The 40-Year-Old-Virgin (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Big Country (1958)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Fighter (2010)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Russia House (1990)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Train (1965)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Untouchables (1987)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

True Grit (1969)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Unknown (2011)

Valley Girl (1983)

W. (2008)

Wicker Park (2004)

Witness For the Prosecution (1958)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Available July 4:

80 For Brady (2023)

Available July 7:

Los Iniciados (2023)

The Portable Door (2023)

Available July 14:

The King’s Speech (2010)

Available July 18:

Till (2022)

Available July 23:

Unseen (2023)

Available July 25:

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

Available July 28:

Novela (2023)

Available July 29:

Hardball (2001)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Available July 31:

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Available July 1:

MasterChef Mexico Junior S1-2 (2016)

Petticoat Junction S1-5 (1964)

Available July 7:

The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023)

Available July 14:

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (2023)

Available July 28:

Good Omens S2 (2023)

July 21

Stephen Curry: Underrated

July 28

The Beanie Bubble

July 12

The Afterparty: Season 2

July 14

Foundation

Available July 1

Air Force One, 1997

American Gangster, 2007

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Wedding, 2003

American Reunion, 2012

American Psycho, 2000

American Psycho 2, 2002

Angel of Christmas, 2015

Angels & Demons, 2009

Apollo 13, 1995

Away & Back, 2015

Baby Mama, 2008

Billy Elliot, 2000

Blue Crush, 2002

Blue Crush 2, 2011

The Burbs, 1989

Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017

A Christmas Melody, 2015

The Christmas Parade, 2014

The Christmas Spirit, 2013

The Christmas Train

Christmas with Tucker, 2013

Couples Retreat, 2009

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle, 2014

Do The Right Thing, 1989

Downtown Abbey, 2019

Engaging Father Christmas, 2017

Finding Father Christmas, 2016

For The Love of the Game, 1999

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Half Baked, 1998

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

Here Comes The Boom, 2012

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021

Hollow Man, 2000

Horizon Line, 2020

The Hunger Games, 2012

Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015

Inferno, 2016

Inside Man, 2006

Jaws, 1975

Jaws 2, 1978

Jaws 3-D, 1983

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987

Jumping The Broom, 2011

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge, 2015

Larry Crowne, 2011

The Last Airbender, 2010

Lone Survivor, 2013

A Majestic Christmas, 2018

Mama, 2013

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Marrying Father Christmas, 2018

Meet Joe Black, 1998

Meet the Parents, 2000

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Little Fockers, 2010

Love at First Bark, 2017

Mystery Men, 1999

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016

A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016

Reality Bites,1994

Role Models, 2008

A Rose for Christmas, 2017

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You, 2016

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million, 2016

A Song for Christmas, 2017

The Terminal, 2004

That Awkward Moment, 2014

This Is 40, 2012

The Turning, 2020

Van Helsing, 2004

Waterworld, 1995

Wimbledon, 2004

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

Available July 2

The Outfit, 2022

Available July 12

Firestarter, 2022

Available July 16

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

Riddick, 2013

You Won’t Be Alone, 2022

Available July 17

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Available July 21

Voyagers, 2022

Available July 22

A Lifelong Love, 2023

Available July 23

Ambulance, 2022

Available July 30

Aloha Heart, 2023

Available July 6:

Kevin Hart: Reality Check, 2023

Hart to Hart, Season 3, Episodes 1-2, New Episodes Thursdays

Available July 10:

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)

Available July 11:

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Myth of the Zodiac Killer, Limited Series, All 2 Episodes

Available July 12:

Odd Mom Out, Season 3, Episodes 1-10

Available July 18:

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 1, New Episodes Six Days a Week

Available July 27:

The Croods: Family Trees, Season 7, Episodes 1-6

Twisted Metal, Season 1, All 10 Episodes

Available July 1

1900

1900 (Extended)

1-800-Hot-Nite

3:10 to Yuma

A Fish Called Wanda

Aftersun

American Beauty

Arctic Tale

Best in Sex: 2023 AVN Awards

Better Watch Out

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Rain

Black Rock

Black Sunday

Case 39

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Charlotte’s Web 2

Chinatown

Coffy

Collateral

Cost of a Soul

Death Wish (1974)

Drop Zone

Easy Rider

Eyes Wide Shut

Finding Neverland (2004)

Five Easy Pieces

Flags of Our Fathers

Foxy Brown

Freedom Writers

G.I. Jane

Harold and Maude

Hondo

Hostage

Hot Rod

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

Interview With the Vampire

It Takes Two (1995)

Jack Reacher

Jackass Number Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Girl

Jimmy Hollywood

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kickboxer: Retaliation

Kill Me Now

Last Vegas

Love, Rosie

Marathon Man

Mean Machine

Men of Honor

Mississippi Burning

Mousehunt

New Jack City

No Country for Old Men

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Original Sin

Overboard (1987)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Pumpkinhead

Rain Man

Red Eye

Red Tails

Reds

Resistance: 1942

Risky Business

Sands of Iwo Jima

Saturday Night Fever

Seabiscuit

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Sheba, Baby

Soldiers of Fortune

Stop-Loss

The Aviator

The Contractor

The Doors

The Duff

The Fighting Temptations

The Firm

The General’s Daughter

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The Guilt Trip

The Idolmaker

The Last Boy Scout

The Last Detail

The Shining

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Switch

The Two Jakes

Trainspotting

Triple Threat

Vanilla Sky

Walking Tall – The Final Chapter

Walking Tall Part 2

What They Had

Whitney

Wolf

World Trade Center

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Available July 7

Brick Mansions

Available July 10

Emily

Available July 12

It Follows

Available July 14

Goliath

Available July 15

Disquiet

Available July 27

Available Snag

Zoey 102

July 29

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Available July 31

Bones and All

Available July 2

Tough As Nails (Season 5)

Available July 5

Face’s Music Party (Season 1)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 16-18)

Teen Mom (Season 9)

Available July 7

Big Nate (Season 2 Premiere)

Available July 12

Out of Office

Wolverine: One Tough Mother

WWII Battles in Color (Season 1)

WWII by Drone (Season 1)

Available July 14

Goliath

PAW Patrol: Mission PAW

Available July 18

I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream

Available July 19

Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 3)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 5)

The Casagrandes (Season 3)

The Crown’s Ancient Forest

Available July 23

Special Ops: Lioness

Available July 26

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera (Season 1)

MTV Cribs (Season 18)

