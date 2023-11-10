iPhone 13 lineup, new iPad mini, and ninth-generation iPad arrive … – Apple

Text of this article

September 24, 2021

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad mini, and

ninth-generation iPad arrive worldwide

On Friday, September 24, the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup, powerful new iPad mini, and ninth-generation iPad went on sale around the world.

Apple Store locations, as well as Apple’s online store, are open for customers who want to learn about and experience the newest iPhone and iPad lineups. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, and 5G. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual-camera system ever in iPhone and powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.

Online or in-store, Apple Specialists are available one-on-one to help customers choose their new product, trade in an old one, find a great carrier offer, and help them get up and running on their new device.

Apple Fifth Avenue team members and customers celebrated the arrival of the innovative iPhone 13 lineup, the new iPad mini, and the ninth-generation iPad.

Apple’s first store in the Bronx, New York — The Mall at Bay Plaza — opened its doors Friday, September 24, at 8 a.m. local time to greet its first wave of customers.

To celebrate the arrival of the iPhone 13 lineup, new iPad mini, and iPad 9th generation, artists sketched scenes of the excitement at Apple Store locations around the world on iPad mini.

Customers arrived at Apple Regent Street in London, UK, to get a first look at the iPhone 13 lineup.

Customers at Apple Sanlitun in Beijing, China, explore the newest iPhone and iPad lineups.

Team members of the Apple online store provided expertise to customers around the world, offering advice, guidance, and setup support for their new products.

