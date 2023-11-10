How to watch live sports on Hulu + Live TV – Goal.com

Everything you need to know about what and where you can catch live sports on the streaming service

Amid a vast media landscape increasingly dominated by streaming, Hulu continues to stand out from the rest of the crowd thanks to its blend of original programming, entertainment content and live coverage across the United States.

The service’s advantages, however, are best measured not by their film and television output, but their roster of live sports, with them able to offer a broader variety against several of their rivals thanks to their Hulu+ Live TV package, which folds in numerous additional channels to deliver consumers a wider multimedia experience.

But just what sports can you watch with Hulu+? Allow GOAL to take you through what you get with your subscription, what sports are covered live and on-demand, and just what option will suit your viewing preferences.

As a soccer site, it would of course be remiss of us to not talk about the hugely popular Welcome to Wrexham documentary.

The series follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's venture into the world of sports franchise ownership. The Hollywood duo took over Welsh soccer team Wrexham – sitting in the fifth tier of the English Football League – in 2020, with the series following their journey along the way.

Such was the popularity of Welcome to Wrexham that a follow-up Season 2 was announced with a season premiere date set for early September 2023.

The show airs on FX every Tuesday, with viewers also able to stay up-to-date via Hulu.

Hulu+ Live TV is the name given to Hulu’s expanded package, which offers simulcast streams of multiple terrestrial, cable and satellite channels delivered alongside the service’s own content.

Originally marketed under the name Hulu with Live TV, to differentiate it from the previous Hulu+ incarnation, which was the streamer’s premium service previously discontinued in 2015, it has expanded since its inception in 2017 to become a one-stop shop for multimedia consumers.

In addition to granting customers full access to Hulu’s library of original and pre-existing programming, the Hulu+ Live TV subscription allows them to watch over 80 additional channels taken from across the wider United States broadcasting network.

Furthermore, the Hulu+ Live TV package now includes the Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services as standard, with both also owned by the Walt Disney Company like the former.

There are four tiers to Hulu as a whole, and two for Hulu+ Live TV, with customers able to get both packages with ads for a lower price, or with an ad-free option for a premium price.

Below, you can find the breakdown of monthly costs for a subscription to Hulu and Hulu+ Live TV, both with and without ads. Please note that even with the ad-free option, ESPN+ still comes with ads as part of the wider package.

In addition to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, you can get over 80 additional channels through your Hulu+ Live TV subscription, with a mixture of terrestrial broadcast, cable and satellite options included.

For sports fans, you can access the wider ESPN network, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN News, while the CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NFL Network and TNT are also included in your package.

Additionally, you will have access to the major terrestrial networks such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC as part of your Hulu+ Live TV package, offering you an even broader collection of channels to catch live sports on.

You can watch a wide variety of live sports on Hulu+ Live TV, thanks to the streamer’s partnership with ESPN+ as well as a wide variety of channels covering a number of different games and fields.

You can watch soccer, basketball, football, hockey, cycling and tennis, to name a few, through the options offered by the Hulu+ Live TV package.

Below, you can find a list of some of the sports covered by your subscription, though there are many more available too:

You can watch soccer on Hulu+ Live TV through a variety of channels, including ESPN, ABC, NBC, USA Network and Fox, covering a broad selection of leagues and competitions.

ESPN, ABC and Fox, alongside Fox Sports 1, offer coverage of Major League Soccer, allowing viewers to stay up to date with all the domestic action they want, while NBC and USA Network offer live coverage of the English Premier League.

In addition, Fox will be covering the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which takes place between July and August in Australia and New Zealand, where the United States women’s national team – USWNT – will be looking to defend the title they won in 2019.

You can watch basketball on Hulu+ Live TV through a variety of channels, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT, offering coverage of the NBA regular season, playoffs and draft.

The four channels share broadcasts for the competition throughout the season, with additional games available on ESPN+. In addition, you can get access to CBS, who provide coverage of the NCAA March Madness each year, allowing you to catch the stars of tomorrow in college basketball.

These networks also cover the WNBA and NCAA Women’s March Madness too, ensuring you don’t have to go anywhere else to get all your bases covered for basketball with Hulu+ Live TV.

You can watch football on Hulu+ Live TV through a variety of channels, including NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and NFL Network, who will offer full coverage of the 2023 NFL season.

In addition, NBC will carry the 2024 Super Bowl, while you can also keep tabs on the NFL Draft thanks to ESPN and NFL Network too.

All will also carry coverage of the NCAA Regular Season and Playoffs, with the exception of NFL Network, allowing you to fill your football passion all year round as you check out which college stars will make it as pros.

Hulu+ Live TV not only provides customers with national cable channels, but also includes a selection of regional sports networks (RSNs) depending on your area. Much as with traditional RSN broadcasts, the service offers access to local affiliates.

RSNs typically allow viewers to watch matches with a regionalised angle across multiple sports in their local area, and can carry exclusive or tandem coverage in line with national domestic broadcasters.

What RSNs you can get in your Hulu+ Live TV package is dependent on both your local area and affiliate provider. To find out more, consult Hulu directly or browse on the channel’s website.

Despite the deep breadth of coverage provided for live sport by Hulu+ Live TV, it is not exhaustive, with the service also offering an additional add-on package to bump up your choice even more.

The sports add-on brings an additional six channels into your package for $9.99 per month, providing further coverage of all your favorites. The flagship channel among this slate is the NFL Red Zone, allowing you to significantly increase your football intake.

Below, you can find the additional channels you get with the Hulu+ Live TV sports add-on:

You can get Hulu+ Live TV by heading to the streamer’s official website. Simply go to https://www.hulu.com/live-tv and follow the instructions to get started.

You can watch Hulu+ Live TV on several smart televisions, as well as physical add-ons such as the Amazon Fire TV stick and through gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. In addition, you can watch on most Apple and Android devices, including phones. Make sure your device is compatible before you download the app.

Because Hulu+ Live TV takes some of its content from standard terrestrial and cable broadcasts in your area, it is still subject to blackout rules regarding certain sports, leagues and games.

You do not need a VPN to watch Hulu+ Live TV; however, you may wish to purchase one in order to watch content you may not have otherwise been able to see in the United States due to blackouts.

For more information, consider GOAL’s guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

With more channels than ever before and access to some of the biggest and best leagues in the world, there’s never been a better time to get Hulu+ Live TV.

With soccer, basketball, football and more to uncover, you won’t be shortchanged for your live sports coverage when it comes to the streaming package.

