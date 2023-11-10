SEC WhatsApp Case: Wells Fargo, BNP Among Firms Paying … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Accelerate is an in-depth exploration of the science, ethos and implications of near-future transportation methods.

US Consumer Long-Term Inflation Expectations Reach 12-Year High

India’s Top Oil Producer Misses Profit Estimate on Weak Prices

Fed’s Bostic Says More Time Needed to Ease Inflation to Goal

Lagarde Says Sustaining ECB Rate at 4% Should Help on Prices

Xi Visits China’s Flood-Hit Regions, Calls for Use of Stimulus

Amazon’s Arrival to Boost South Africa’s Online Sales, The Foschini Group Says

Honda Will Give Autoworkers 11% Raise Following UAW’s Big Wins

Nvidia Is Looking Cheap to Some as 220% Rally Stalls

Trade Desk Plunges, Sending Warning on Ad Market, Economy

A German Startup Races Google to Develop a Universal Translator

China AI Startup Stockpiled 18 Months of Nvidia Chips Before Ban

Stability AI Gets Intel Backing in New Financing

Trump Florida Judge Postpones Decision on Trial Delay to March

New House Speaker Would Win Factory Jobs in Latest Ukraine Aid Request

Goldman Hires Credit Suisse Bankers in Middle East Wealth Drive

The Ex-Goldman Partner Singing and Dancing About Her Retirement

'Generational player' Caitlin Clark puts on a show, dropping 44 as No. 3 Iowa tops No. 8 Va Tech

Michelin Awards New Stars on Turkish Coasts After Istanbul Debut

NYC Rents Are Outrageous. And That’s Before the Broker’s Fee.

NCAA Transfer Rules Deny Athletes Their NIL Rights

Hopes of a US Nuclear Renaissance Sink With NuScale

Sam Bankman-Fried Has Fallen. Long Live Crypto?

America’s Subways and Buses Face Deep Service Cuts as Federal Money Ends

ANC Blames Apartheid, Pans Coalitions Ahead of South Africa Vote

Anti-Jewish Hate Crimes Surged 214% in October, NYPD Says

South Africa Bids to Put Zebra Meat on International Menus

World’s Biggest Carbon-Offset Seller Says CEO Steps Down

Delhi Could Use Artificial Rain to Subdue World’s Most Toxic Air

San Francisco Wants to Rewrite Its ‘Doom Loop’ Narrative With Global Summit

South Africans Are Going Green to Escape Incessant Power Cuts

UBS Allows Wealthy Clients to Trade Crypto ETFs in Hong Kong

FTX Collapse Driving US Push to Widen Protections for Crypto Futures Traders

Wells Fargo & Co. and BNP Paribas SA are among firms that will pay hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties for employees using unofficial communications like WhatsApp, personal texts or email to conduct business — the latest in US regulators’ crackdown on Wall Street’s failure to keep records.

Three Wells Fargo units agreed to pay a total of $125 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and BNP will pay $35 million, the regulator said Tuesday. The two lenders will pay $75 million each over similar violations by their derivatives brokers, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.

