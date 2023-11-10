Tips for Xbox Series X/S players – Times of India

Mar 21, 2023

There are times when you may want to quickly navigate your Xbox menu without having to press buttons. For such cases, voice commands can be enabled for the console by linking it to voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Alexa.

While on the Dashboard menu, press the Xbox button > navigate to Profile & system tab > Settings > Devices & connections > Digital assistants > check ‘Enable digital assistants’ and follow on-screen instructions.

Notifications are useful but, if they are too frequent, they can feel intrusive during gameplay. On Xbox, you can choose to customise their frequency, position, among other things.

Go to Settings > Preferences > Notifications > customise notification settings as desired

Gameplay recordings are a great way to save your memorable gaming moments and share it with others. You can change the default video quality, video length, storage location, among other settings to customise the feature as per your liking.

Navigate to Settings > Preferences > Capture & share > tweak available settings as desired

There are certain benefits to linking your Xbox account with your socials. It allows users to find their social media connections on Xbox and also lets them share captured content directly on these platforms.

Settings > Account > Linked social accounts > select the desired social media option to link an account

Getting the Xbox app is one of the first things you should do as an Xbox owner. The app, available on both Play Store and App Store, lets users message their Xbox connections, download owned games, share media content, stream Xbox games on phone via shared WiFi, and more.

