Elon Musk's Reign As CEO of Tesla, Twitter, SpaceX Near 'End … – Markets Insider

Elon Musk’s time running Tesla, Twitter, and SpaceX could soon be over, Dan Nathan, an investor, said.

That’s because the world’s second-richest person and tech mogul is facing mounting pressure on Tesla stock that could force him to confront some harsh realities about juggling his other capital-intensive and highly levered businesses.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Nathan pointed to the mountain of debt Musk used to fund his Twitter purchase, purchasing the social-media company for $44 billion last year with a combination of bank financing and cash raised from selling Tesla stock throughout 2022.

But Twitter may only be worth half the amount Musk paid for it. Twitter’s finances and the general chaos of Musk’s takeover have damaged Musk’s reputation, analysts said. And it could cost Musk his CEO role at some of these firms, Nathan said.

“He’s got all these banks on the hook for this debt that he can’t service based on Twitter’s businesses, so to me, he might be entering the end game here a little bit for being the CEO of all these companies and being that levered,” he said.

Tesla stock has rocketed higher in 2023 after a terrible performance last year. The stock this year so far has risen by 33%, but that’s actually down considerably from earlier year-to-date gains of as much as 70%. Nathan said he sees much steeper losses ahead for the stock, which he described as “broken.”

Nathan forecasted shares could soon dip below $100 each, though his ultimate price target is $69 a share, implying a downside of 58% from Friday’s closing price of $163.58.

“The fundamentals have shifted. Not a single analyst on the Street has downgraded this stock,” he said, referring to Wall Street’s reaction following Tesla reporting lower profit margins because of price cuts on key models.

“They will be downgrading this stock lower, I’m just telling you that people, over the next three to six months or so. And that’s when you have a situation where who knows if he’s going to be in control of this company in the not-so-distant future?”

He went on to cite demand issues facing Tesla, particularly from China, which weigh on key metrics for the EV maker’s business.

“Earnings estimates are coming down, margin estimates are coming down, delivery estimates are coming down, backlog is coming down, and inventory is going up. Does that sound like a good fundamental situation?”

