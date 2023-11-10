Adobe Creative Cloud | Office of Information Technology – University of Colorado Boulder

Through the CU Boulder Adobe license agreement, OIT provides heavily discounted pricing for Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions for both university and personally-owned computers (students, faculty, and staff). Some services in Creative Cloud are available to students and instructors without additional cost.

Please visit the Adobe FAQ for additional information about Creative Cloud licensing at CU Boulder.

The Adobe Creative Cloud (CC) suite is a licensed subscription renewed annually. The CC subscription model allows subscribers to receive automatic and continuous feature updates from Adobe, rather than new software versions every year or two. For general information on this subscription model, visit Adobe’s Creative Cloud website.

There are two types of licenses: Named User or Shared device.

The online-only Adobe services available to all faculty, staff and students at no cost includes Adobe Firefly, Adobe Portfolio, Community, Creative Cloud Publish Storage, DC Storage, Fonts, Publish Online, Publish Services.

To access these services, log into your Adobe account at Adobe.com using your IdentiKey.

You can access Adobe Express for free by making a personal account on www.adobe.com/express/.

Adobe CC is available to purchase at the following schedule. All licenses expire June 30th of each year.

Visit OIT’s OnTheHub Software Ordering page for more information and instructions.

When requesting an Adobe CC Shared Device license, the person with administrative access to the computer should set the device name, and report that name as part of the request. Do not guess at the name; make sure you provide the actual device name, otherwise the Adobe license for an unrecognized device name may be deactivated remotely by OIT.

Most computers come with no set name or get a temporary name from a local server. Set/change the name to something meaningful and recognizable, and then provide this device name when requesting a shared device license.

A Mac can have three different names; ComputerName, the HostName, and the LocalHostName. Adobe only uses the HostName. Open a Terminal window and type these commands to see the workstation’s current hostname, and to set a new one:

