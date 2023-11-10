11/30 Update – Verizon

Our new editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this specific post is not being tracked. Please visit our media contacts page to request more details regarding this post.

The Verizon Newsroom greatly values transparency and we're committed to setting the industry standard for corporate communications. By integrating blockchain technology, we're able to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication.

As COVID-19 causes some New York City schools to temporarily continue to distance learn, Verizon is supporting efforts to provide digital learning tools to students in the largest school district in the country with a $43 million commitment

Verizon is donating mobile hotspots equipped with data plans to 20,000 students in New York City to support remote learning

COVID-related grants from Verizon to education nonprofit organizations will provide STEM opportunities for NYC students in grades K-8

This school year, 15 NYC Title I middle schools joined Verizon Innovative Learning, providing 1:1 devices, Internet access and teacher training

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – During this unprecedented period challenging the world’s health and economy, Verizon stands ready to support our employees and serve our customers and public safety.

Verizon’s networks have been engineered to perform during moments of crisis and disaster such as hurricanes, snow storms and flooding. During this time of heightened worry and concern, our primary goal is to keep our customers, employees and society connected to the things that matter most to them: their family, friends and business customers.

Verizon is closely monitoring network usage in the most impacted areas. We will work with and prioritize network demand in assisting many U.S. hospitals, first responders and government agencies, as needed.

We are providing daily updates to our employees and our consumer and business customers on our network performance, offering help and support for their connectivity needs, tips on how to work in this new environment and more. We encourage you to check here every day at noon ET, for the latest updates.

Verizon supports remote learning in New York City with $43M commitment, impacting 39,000 students

With some New York City (NYC) public schools temporarily continuing to distance learn, Verizon is supporting efforts to bridge the digital divide in the nation’s largest school district with a $43 million commitment to enable more students to learn digitally. Verizon is supporting the district’s ongoing efforts to provide remote learning tools by donating 20,000 mobile hotspots to students who face barriers to internet and technology access in NYC Department of Education (DOE) schools, facilitated in partnership with the Fund for Public Schools, as well as providing grant funding to several education nonprofit organizations to enable continued STEM education. These initiatives are in addition to 15 NYC public schools joining Verizon Innovative Learning, the company’s education initiative focused on bridging the digital divide. Together, these efforts are part of Verizon’s continued commitment to Digital Inclusion, a key pillar under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement.

Verizon extends low-income internet offer through 2020

As part of its effort to keep customers connected, Verizon will extend availability of the current $20 discount through 2020 and waive the first 60 days of router rental charges for new customers.

New Fios customers who qualify for the low-income Lifeline discount program will receive a $20 per month discount on their home internet service for as long as they remain eligible for the program, bringing the cost to as low as $19.99 per month for 200/200 Mbps internet with no data caps. New registrations will be accepted for the remainder of 2020.

On March 13th, Verizon made a commitment to its customers to not terminate service or charge late fees for postpaid wireless, residential and small business customers* who notified us of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. We extended that commitment for almost an entire quarter – through June 30 – and Verizon has kept that pledge.

Starting July 1, customers who signed up for the Pledge will automatically be enrolled in our Stay Connected repayment program to provide options to stay connected.

We’ll continue to work with customers to provide the best financial options available now and moving forward.

*Includes small business customers with 50 lines or less

Los Angeles Unified School District and Verizon announced today they have amended their original agreement1 from March of this year to help other school districts in California enable distance learning. The original agreement with Verizon enabled Los Angeles Unified to provide internet access at no cost to students whose families could not otherwise afford it.

COVID-19 makes preparations for hurricane season even more critical. With first responders and healthcare workers deeply engaged in the COVID-19 response, restrictions on transportation, enterprise operations and personal mobility still in place in many communities, and usage on communications networks up dramatically, this year’s preparations for hurricane season are more important than ever.

Verizon Business released findings from a recent survey, “Small Business Response to COVID-19” to better understand the impact small business owners and decision makers feel COVID-19 has had on their businesses. The survey, conducted by Morning Consult, focused on 500 small and medium businesses that are currently open or plan to reopen. One of the survey’s key results is that small businesses have renewed confidence, with 68% believing they can recoup COVID-19 related losses.

Dave Matthews will return to Pay It Forward Live, Verizon’s weekly live streamed entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19 for a second live performance on Thursday, May 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Matthews kicked off the series on March 26 from his home in Seattle, where he will perform again for the final installment of the weekly version of the series. Details about how Pay It Forward Live will evolve this summer, as Verizon continues to support and provide resources for the small business community, will be announced soon.

The second round of grants from LISC’s Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund was announced. Over 200 small business owners from across the country will receive up to $10,000 to support their businesses. This second round of grants brings the total number of small businesses supported to over 400, helping them meet payroll, pay rent and address additional immediate operational needs.

Separately from the small business grants, Verizon will also be providing free one-year access to its premium BlueJeans Enterprise video conferencing service to each of the small business grant recipients of LISC’s Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund to help keep these small businesses productive.

Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live, the weekly live-streamed entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, will pair New York Giants Saquon Barkley and Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa in a battle on EA Sports Madden NFL 20 on Tuesday, May 26. The event will stream live at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m PT on Twitter @Verizon, Twitch, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook page, and Fios Channel 501. The event will be available on Verizon’s platforms for one week following the live stream.

COVID-19 related network anomalies have returned to pre-Covid springtime levels, according to the latest Verizon Network Report. Over 776 million calls were made and 5.87 billion texts sent on Monday of this week, showing a significant decline from peak pandemic volumes.

Usher, joined by Jermaine Dupri and B.Cox, will perform on Pay It Forward Live, Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, on Thursday, May 21.

Additionally, Usher’s song “Will Work for Love” was featured in a recent public service announcement in calling for support for small businesses. The public service announcement, which Usher also narrated, can be seen here: https://youtu.be/f57LpCkyjGY

Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live continues small business support with Dignitas’ ViolentPanda and NFL tight end George Kittle playing Rocket League

Appointments for store visits are no longer required but are recommended for customers visiting Verizon stores that are open. In addition, in-store pick ups are no longer required but are recommended. While we will welcome any in-store transaction, remember our website and My Verizon app are an easy way to manage your account or make a device purchase and upgrade.

Also, please note not all Verizon store locations are open. And those that are open will be open from 11am – 4pm, Monday-Saturday. In addition, face coverings are required for employees and customers. Social distancing guidelines and other Touchless Retail initiatives remain in place. You can always see the latest store hours and locations open by visiting our store locator page.

Chance the Rapper will perform on Pay It Forward Live, Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, on Thursday, May 14. Viewers can watch the performance live at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Twitter @Verizon, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages, Fios channel 501 and 604, Yahoo Finance on Samsung TV Plus on channel 1017, The Roku Channel, AXS TV, FOX NOW and Ovation TV or listen on iHeart and SiriusXM.

This year, Mother’s Day was different. There weren’t luncheons at local restaurants or big family gatherings to honor the women most important to us. But that didn’t stop people from connecting with their moms. Mother’s Day 2020 saw an increase in calls by more than 13% over a typical pre-COVID Sunday and almost 10% more calls than last Mother’s Day, according to the latest Verizon Network Report. Customers talked for over 1.75 billion minutes yesterday – up almost 11% over the previous Sunday. The report also shows over six billion text messages were sent, a more than 25% increase over last Sunday.

Verizon’s weekly live-streamed entertainment series Pay It Forward Live, continues on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m PT with an iRacing simulation event when all 14 Team Penske drivers, representing five different racing series including NASCAR and INDYCAR, will race from their homes on the virtual tracks.

Verizon today announced a $1 million donation to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF) to support their mission to organize and coordinate resources for New Jersey’s most vulnerable communities. One hundred percent of donations received online by NJPRF will be used to fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aid to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Verizon customers have enjoyed multiple ways to watch and learn with More at Home on Us, the program that gives customers access to premium TV channels and new learning tools at no additional cost. As communities continue to ask residents to spend time indoors to aid public safety efforts, Verizon now offers customers more entertaining ways to virtually connect with others or play popular games and platforms like Pokémon GO, Roblox and Sago Mini World.

The annual National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Candlelight Vigil will take place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 public health crisis. For over 30 years, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has held a Candlelight Vigil to honor those who have died in the line of duty. This year, the names of fallen U.S. law enforcement officers will be formally dedicated on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during a virtual Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET. The vigil will be broadcast via Verizon Media’s BUILD by Yahoo Series and on its social platforms Facebook and Twitter, @VZUpToSpeed and LawMemorial.org.

As stay-at-home mandates roll back, some businesses start reopening, and spring weather takes hold across many parts of the country, people are rolling back their usage of video streaming (-11% week-over-week), gaming (-4% week-over-week) and use of collaboration tools (-5% week over week), according to the latest Verizon Network Report. At the same time, handoffs (the times when a data session moves from one cell site to another as users walk or drive around) increased by 6.2% – the biggest weekly gain since the COVID crisis began.

Verizon’s weekly live streamed entertainment series Pay It Forward Live, continues on Tuesday, May 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m PT when FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill and FaZe Sway battle it out in Fortnite with commentary by sportscaster Joe Buck and special guest actor and fellow “Daddy Issues” podcast partner, Oliver Hudson. The event, in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, will stream on Twitter @Verizon, Nate Hill’s Twitch, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook page, and Fios Channel 501. The event will be available on Verizon’s platforms for one week following the live stream.

Verizon is revolutionizing the way it looks at retail both today and into the future with the introduction of “Touchless Retail” — innovations implemented recently that revolve around making the shopping experience both safer and more satisfying. Touchless Retail leverages both physical and digital changes to reduce the number of physical touchpoints, while streamlining the customer shopping experience.

As businesses continue to serve their customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to easily track and monitor vehicles, assets, employees and the work being done for end-customers is more critical than ever. To help businesses operate safely, save money and increase revenue, Verizon Connect is offering new and existing customers free months of service on its fleet management platform, intelligent video solution and field management solution for small and medium businesses (Reveal Field and the new Reveal Field Plus).

Verizon today announced an additional $2.5 million donation to small business support through the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), bringing the total funding of LISC’s Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund up to a potential $7.5 million. LISC, a national nonprofit that invests in affordable housing, economic development and jobs, is offering critical relief and resiliency-building support to small businesses facing immediate financial threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing especially on historically underserved communities.

To date, Verizon’s total COVID-19 crisis commitment now stands at over $54 million in contributions and donations to nonprofits around the globe. You can find more information on Verizon’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic here.

While some usage starts to creep back towards Pre-Covid levels, use of collaboration tools and streaming video continues to climb. As some states ease stay-at-home restrictions, mobile handoffs (the times when a data session moves from one cell site to another as users walk or drive around) are starting to return to near pre-COVID levels in some regions, according to the latest Verizon Network Report.

Verizon and iHeart to donate thousands of chargers as part of cross-carrier COVID-19 relief effort. Verizon is working with iHeartMedia, as part of a cross-carrier initiative, to donate tens of thousands of smartphone chargers to hospitals across the nation in cities hardest hit by the coronavirus and aid in COVID-19 relief efforts.

Janelle Monáe will perform on Pay It Forward Live, Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, on Thursday, April 30.

When graduations at Fort Jackson needed to go virtual, Verizon stepped in to help Verizon supplied a Satellite PicoCell on a Trailer (SPOT) to provide the coverage needed in support of the Army's basic training graduation at Fort Jackson for three commercial grade video cameras to film graduations and allow people to view them via a Facebook live stream.

Update: Effective April 28:

Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live, the weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, continues on Tuesday, April 28, when actress Aisha Tyler hosts members of the most prominent and influential gaming collective FaZe Clan: FaZe Adapt, FaZe Jarvis and FaZe Teeqo as they game live at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Twitter @Verizon, @Teeqo on Twitch, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook page, and Fios Channel 501. The event will be available on Verizon’s platforms for one week following the live stream.

Verizon is extending its commitment to keep our customers connected through June 30. This means we will neither terminate service nor charge late fees to our postpaid wireless, residential, and small business1 customers that notify us of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Customers can notify us by visiting here.

1 includes small business customers with 50 lines or less

Verizon has today announced a $2.5 million grant to be shared across a group of international countries and charities offering healthcare support and food relief. Each charity will receive a portion of the funds to bolster their ongoing humanitarian activities.

Verizon recently donated $3 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), in addition to a previous $2 million donation, as part of a partnership with Global Citizen’s “One World: Together At Home” global broadcast special to help aid healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Verizon’s total COVID-19 crisis commitment now stands at over $50 million in contributions and donations to nonprofits around the globe.

Update: Effective April 22:

GRAMMY Award winning siblings Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will be performing a very special and intimate live concert from their home on Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live. The live stream will take place on 4/22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Twitter @Verizon, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages, Fios Channel 501 and 604, AXS TV, FOX NOW or listen on iHeart and SiriusXM. Pay It Forward Live is Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Verizon continues to support customers who may find themselves needing additional data in order to learn, work or keep connected during this challenging time. That’s why today, we announced we are automatically adding an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business* shared data plans, hotspots and jetpacks to be used from May 1 through May 31. There is no action needed as this data will automatically be added to consumer and small business accounts.

* Includes small business customers with 50 lines or less

Today, Verizon announced its participation in the American Express ‘Stand for Small’ program, which is a coalition of more than 40 companies across media, technology, consumer goods and professional services, and many other industries, that have come together to provide meaningful support to small businesses as they navigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live, the weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, continues on Tuesday when professional esports athlete Emmalee “EMUHLEET” Garrido and other members of Dignitas’s all-female gaming team DIG Fe will stream Riot Games’ VALORANT with Lilly Singh. The action will start at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and stream live on Twitter @Verizon, EMUHLEET’s Twitch, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook page, Fios Channel 501, YouTube, and XBOX. The event will be available on Verizon’s platforms for one week following the live stream.

Verizon Media has launched a range of capabilities to enable broadcasters, content owners, and service providers to grow audiences and monetize content in new ways. These include advanced advertising tools that improve transparency in the bidding process and track ad performance. Additional features that maximize audience reach and enhance live event streaming have also been announced.

Verizon is donating $3 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO) as part of a partnership with Global Citizens One World: Together At Home global broadcast special to help aid healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The globally televised and live-streamed special will air on April 18 and feature performances and appearances from international entertainers. Through the United Nations Foundation, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will help support the WHO and partners’ efforts to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments.

Verizon is also powering a text-to-action campaign during the U.S. broadcast to engage the audience and encourage viewers to take action to beat coronavirus. Viewers can visit Act.Me to take action or text ‘ACTION’ to 31318. From taking care to wash their hands, to staying at home, to calling on governments, big business and more, viewers can pledge to take action to increase their impact and help support recovery efforts.

Verizon’s most recent donation brings the company’s total support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO to $5 million and their total COVID-19 crisis commitment to $48 million in contributions and donations to nonprofits directed at serving students, healthcare workers, first responders, and small businesses.

New Mexico’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department worked with Verizon to distribute hundreds of tablets to nursing facilities across the state.

A mobile cell site and landline connectivity were recently delivered to Fort Totten Park in Queens, NY, which is being used as a base of operations for the military, fire department, up to 300 ambulances, and as a potential site for a field hospital. Hundreds of smartphones and devices were delivered to the U.S. National Guard who were recently deployed to New York City in a 24-hour window.

Verizon also partnered with the State of Rhode Island Department of Health on a new COVID-19 hotline to better serve Rhode Islanders during this crisis.

For the second straight week, Verizon reports that data usage is basically flat or down slightly week-over-week — including gaming, streaming video, virtual private network (VPN) connections, web browsing and social media — indicating people have settled into their new routines.

Use of collaboration tools like video teleconferencing during Easter Sunday was up 36% compared to the prior Sunday, and up 13% during Passover compared to the previous week. Text messages were also up 28% Sunday over Sunday.

In addition to the global health crisis and a holiday weekend, severe weather and tornadoes ripped through the South causing significant damage and power outages for millions. With damage to network facilities, the Verizon Network team quickly deployed mobile cell towers and mobile satellite cell equipment to re-establish communications in the wake of the storm.

Starting April 23, Verizon is expanding our best wireless unlimited pricing to nurses, who are doing such critical work keeping our friends, family and neighbors cared for, and teachers, who are keeping our students engaged and learning. They join active-duty military, veterans and people who work as first responders who already benefit from this ongoing pricing for their personal accounts and for their families. Fios internet customers can also take advantage of the discounts starting May 7.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Help Fund and Verizon began a joint effort to provide more than 700 EMS FDNY Help Fund members/emergency medical technicians and paramedics with daily meals prepared by NYC restaurants on Sunday. As a result of this partnership, over the next four weeks, nearly 22,000 meals will be provided to EMS Help Fund members in all five boroughs.

Verizon has long recognized the impact of those who serve in our community through unique offers, discounts, recognition and donations. And, over the past weeks, Verizon has centered COVID-19 relief efforts on healthcare workers, small businesses, teachers, students, military and those who serve as first responders. To date, Verizon has committed $45 million in contributions and donations to nonprofits directed at serving students, healthcare first responders, and small businesses.

Verizon has deployed a new tool to serve residential and small business customers who need repairs for their wireline voice, data or video services. The virtual assistant, video chat app, and self-service portal enables technicians to assist customers while maintaining social distancing recommendations, removing the need for technicians to enter residences or premises. Thousands of technicians are using the tool and have resolved 90% of repair requests when the tool has been used.

“We know how critical communication is, especially now as more and more people are working from home, engaging in distance learning and moving their family and friend interactions online,” said Kevin Service, Senior Vice President of Operations for Verizon. “This new tool gives us the ability to provide the excellent service our customers deserve while minimizing the need for in-person interaction in these unprecedented times.”

Pay It Forward Live, continues on Tuesday, April 14 when professional baseball player Hunter Pence and esports organization Dignitas’ Tanner Damonte team up to play League of Legends at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Twitter @Verizon, Damonte’s Twitch, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook page, and Fios Channel 501. The event will be available on Verizon’s platforms for one week following the live stream.

The Verizon Response Team (VRT) has been engaged since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and to date, has deployed emergency services and solutions to hundreds of COVID-19-related response sites in more than 30 states. In addition to day-to-day support of federal, state and local government agencies on the frontlines of the pandemic, the VRT delivers on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis. Its solutions include portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Fifteen-time Grammy winner and global music icon Alicia Keys will perform on Pay It Forward Live, Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, on Thursday, April 9. The performance will stream live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Twitter @Verizon, Yahoo and Fios Channel 501. The event will also be available on these platforms for one week following the live stream.

After weeks of significant increases in voice and data usage as a result of millions of people transitioning to working from home, distance learning and virtual socializing, new routines and usage behaviors are stabilizing, according to the latest Verizon Network report.

The report also shows that as new routines emerge, on-demand entertainment is taking center stage. On-demand movie viewing is up 32% compared to the typical pre-COVID-19 average weekly viewing. Customers have also embraced TV series filled with action, suspense and comedy.

1. 1917

2. Bad Boys for Life

3. Onward

4. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

5. Jumanji: The Next Level

1. Homeland

2. Westworld

3. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

4. Curb Your Enthusiasm

5. Outlander

Update: Effective April 7:

Yahoo Sports and the Women’s Sports Foundation announced #WeKeepPlaying, a first of its kind live event bringing together some of the most iconic women in professional sports to inspire young athletes during the COVID-19 crisis. The elite athletes will share their own stories of personal resilience to engage and inspire young athletes across the globe during this unprecedented time. The event will stream live on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 4:00 pm ET exclusively on the Yahoo Sports mobile app and YahooSports.com.

More and more people across the country appear to be following shelter-in-place mandates as cell site handoffs continued to decline. According to the latest Verizon Network Report, handoffs have decreased by 35% nationally compared to a typical day, down another 6% from what was reported last week. Verizon’s New York Metro and Upstate New York markets showed the biggest declines at 51% and 61% respectively vs. a typical day. Other Verizon markets like the Mid-Atlantic/Greater Washington, D.C. metro area and New England also showed significant declines of 39% and 41%, respectively, with the Southern California and Northern California markets both declining 41% vs. a typical day.

Update: Effective April 6:

Verizon will debut a Small Business Webinar Series to share practical advice, insight and tips to help small businesses survive during these unprecedented times.

The first event begins April 7 at 2 p.m. EST and will feature entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz, best-selling author of “Profit First,” and U.S. Small Business Association entrepreneur of the year. Mike will offer specific steps small business owners can take now and how to be ready to grow after the crisis.

From April 6 to July 6, students and teachers will have free digital access to NYTimes.com. The New York Times Company and Verizon joined forces to offer all students and teachers in high schools to support student learning during these turbulent and uncertain times.

As part of Verizon’s PayItForward LIVE Cizzorz and Pokimane will be live April 7 on Cizzorz’s Twitch, @verizon’s Twitter, Yahoo, and Fios Channel 501 at 8pm ET for Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live supporting small businesses. Verizon’s PayItForward LIVE connects big names to small businesses by offering streaming entertainment to those at home and financial support to those small businesses in need.

Update: Effective April 2:

"We're proud to highlight our Verizon network performance following today's call with the President and his team. Our network is providing a necessary lifeline today – and everyday – and continues to operate the way our customers have come to expect. I'm proud of our team as we deliver critical connectivity, and essential products and services to millions of Americans, businesses and those on the frontlines. We are all in this together."

— Hans Vestberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Verizon Communications Inc.

Update: Effective March 31:

Verizon announced today that it’s immediately implementing a significantly enhanced compensation plan for the company’s dedicated employees who must deploy outside their homes to meet critical customer needs. These mission-critical employees are unable to work remotely as they fulfill and repair broadband orders and connection issues, maintain networks and offer products to customers immediately and in person when deemed essential.

“Now, more than ever, our networks must remain operational as we continue to provide essential services to healthcare workers and facilities, first responders, schools, businesses, and families,” said Christy Pambianchi, Verizon’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “From the very beginning, ensuring the health and safety of our employees has been our highest priority. We’re leaving no stone unturned and doing everything within our power to make sure our employees are kept safe and healthy as they bring essential products and services to our customers.”

In addition to its frontline employees, the company has more than 100,000 employees working from home as part of a major redeployment effort to continue serving customers.

Verizon expands Pay It Forward Live, the weekly streaming entertainment series that includes music, gaming, comedy and more in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, with Tuesday night gaming events. The match-ups will pair a member of FaZe Clan, one of the world’s most popular esports and gaming entertainment collectives, and a celebrity guest going head to head. The kick-off event on Tuesday, March 31, will feature FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill going head to head with a surprise challenger in a game of Fortnite. The weekly 45-minute events will stream live at 8:00 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Twitch, Twitter @verizon, Yahoo Entertainment and on Fios Channel 501.

The duos will not only play, but also surprise some of their favorite local businesses, engage with viewers, and create small-business-themed in-game experiences – all while encouraging viewers to support local businesses in their own communities and to use the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE to unlock funds from Verizon to support small businesses on both Twitch and Twitter.

While things are far from normal, it seems Verizon customers are creating a new weekend normal of fun and fellowship, according to the latest Verizon Network Report.

Over the weekend, the company is seeing a steady increase in Sunday morning collaboration tool usage (8 AM– 12 PM ET), including a 163% increase between Sunday March 15 to the 22 and another 224% March 22 compared to this past Sunday.

On the entertainment front, Fios TV customers are turning to Video on Demand content, with a 49% increase week-over-week.

1917

Jumanji: The Next Level

The Invisible Man

Onward

Knives Out

The report also shows a 2% increase in peak video traffic, a 7% increase in web traffic and a 3% increase in gaming over peak weekday traffic.

While many retreat to gaming, videos and fellowship, people continue to stay up-to-date with the news. The Verizon Media brand portfolio continues to see a surge in engagement with more than 2 billion pages views and one billion video streams related to COVID-19 news and content.

Update: Effective March 30:



Over the weekend, Verizon worked with the US Navy to deliver connectivity for the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, a Navy medical treatment facility that includes 1,000 hospital beds, 12 operating rooms, radiology capabilities and a pharmacy. Verizon was able to quickly enable connectivity via a secure, dedicated circuit, which allows the medical community to remain in sync with each other and patients and to support critical IT capabilities to staff. The USNS Comfort is currently deployed to New York City and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients and alleviate stress on hospitals.

“Enabling the U.S. Navy to deliver on its mission is at the core of what we do at Verizon: we are here to serve wherever and whenever we’re needed,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “Whether it’s providing mission-critical connectivity and mobile solutions to floating hospitals, work-from-home solutions for government agencies or enabling American students to learn from home, we are proud to be able to deliver necessary solutions in response to COVID-19.”

Update: Effective March 27:

For the health and safety of employees and customers, Verizon has taken the following steps in its owned and operated retail stores:

All Verizon owned and operated stores will be closed on Sundays through April 12.

Stores that are open will operate on reduced hours Monday thru Saturday, 11 AM-4 PM.

The number of customers in a store may not exceed the number of employees working at any given time in order to promote social distancing.

Beginning Monday, March 30, we’re asking customers to limit visits to our stores for the following transactions only:

In Store Pick Up for critical equipment replacements (order online)

Critical troubleshooting by appointment only (schedule on VZW.com or the MyVerizon app)

Customers with the following non-critical needs should visit VZW.com and the MyVerizon app:

Account maintenance including price plan changes

Non-critical equipment replacements/upgrades

Basic troubleshooting

Everything else

We continue to evaluate local conditions daily and are adjusting our operations accordingly. Customers can find an up to date listing of store hours/locations by visiting:https://www.verizon.com/stores/

Update: Effective March 26:

Verizon announced an expansion of efforts to aid consumers dealing with work-from-home and shelter-in-place realities with the More at Home…on Us program, giving individuals and families more ways to learn and stay entertained at no additional cost.

Verizon Wireless and Fios subscribers will have free learning and additional TV channels

SHOWTIME and Epix offer premium entertainment for Fios TV subscribers

Students get free access for 60 days to valuable learning and interactive study tools

Fios TV extends access to dozens of top channels in news, entertainment and international content

Update: Effective March 25:

Verizon announced the launch of Pay it Forward Live, a weekly streaming entertainment series that will include music, gaming, comedy and more in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19. The weekly series will debut on Thursday, March 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET with a performance from Dave Matthews. The concerts will stream live at 8:00 p.m. ET on Twitter @verizon and on Yahoo Entertainment. Additional artists and partners will be announced at a later date.

“Small businesses are being impacted in extraordinary ways as we all fight against the spread of COVID-19,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon. “These companies provide employment opportunities, goods, services, and gathering places that are the soul of local communities. Pay it Forward Live will give all Americans an opportunity to help their favorite small businesses survive this unprecedented hardship.”

Understanding the toll of small businesses closing their doors to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Verizon will donate $2.5 million to Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), a national nonprofit that has invested $20 billion to fuel economic opportunity for people and communities across America. Over the course of the series, all viewers who tune in will be encouraged to tag their favorite local businesses and make a purchase in advance for when the crisis is over and the businesses reopen. As consumers engage, Verizon will unlock an additional $2.5 million in funds, bringing the total donation to a potential $5 million.

Verizon is also giving its own customers an easy way to support small businesses by leveraging their customer loyalty program, Verizon Up, which will give members the ability to use their monthly reward for a Visa eGift card to use to support small businesses throughout the month of April.

The Verizon Response Team is currently leading nearly 160 engagements in the United States and has deployed mobile cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other solutions that help boost network performance and enable communications.

Verizon along with public and private healthcare agencies is delivering solutions that allow healthcare professionals to stay connected to patients and each other, including the enablement of coronavirus testing through connected technologies, such as mobile hotspots, smartphones and tablets. The delivery of a reliable, secure network helps healthcare workers stay connected to patient records, on-premise laboratory results and other critical information they need when time to diagnosis and care is critical.

“Our Verizon team has a tremendous sense of urgency when it comes to the critical technology and connectivity needs of both public health and public safety agencies,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “When first responders and federal, state and local agencies on the frontlines need us— for mobile testing or quarantine sites or making sure healthcare professionals are able to connect with patients and each other—Verizon is here to serve.”

Update: Effective March 24:

As people are being asked to stay physically distant, they are finding alternate ways to stay connected through a significant rise in calls, text and picture messages.

Data from the most recent Verizon network report show:

An average of nine billion texts each day on its wireless network.

An average of 800 million wireless calls each weekday – nearly twice the call volume of Mother’s Day.

Call durations are up 33% vs. a typical day, meaning not only are people calling more, they are staying on the phone longer.

“Typically, Mother’s Day is always our highest Sunday call volume,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “The weekday calling numbers are now significantly exceeding the national holiday honoring Mom.

“The Verizon networks are built to keep people connected and though we are seeing changes in how people are connecting, we see the desire to stay connected growing,” said Malady. “Our networks are meeting customers’ changing habits. In small pockets where there has been a significant increase in usage, our engineers are quickly adding capacity to meet customers’ demand.”

Update: Effective March 23:

Verizon continues to support customers who may find themselves needing additional data in order to learn, work or keep connected during this challenging time. That’s why today, for those residential and small business wireless customers whose economic circumstances have been impacted due to the coronavirus, Verizon is waiving overage charges in addition to our Keep Americans Connected pledge to not terminate service and waive late fees. We’re also offering new internet options for low-income households and adding 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business plans automatically.

Verizon continues to support those at the forefront of response efforts to provide them with the connectivity and resources needed to complete their critical missions and protect the public. Verizon’s fiber optic and wireless networks have been able to meet the shifting demands of customers and remain ready to address changes in demand, if needed.

“We understand the hardships that many of our customers are facing, and we’re doing our part to ensure they have broadband internet connectivity during this unprecedented time,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group. “With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having access to reliable and affordable internet is more important than ever before.”

Out of an abundance of caution and to balance the safety of our employees with the critical needs of our customers, Verizon has taken the following steps:

All Verizon owned and operated stores will be closed on Sundays through April 12.

The number of customers in a store may not exceed the number of employees working at any given time in order to promote social distancing.

We’re also asking that customers limit transactions in store to the following essential transactions:

For everything else, please visit our website or use the MyVerizon app. We continue to evaluate local conditions daily and are adjusting our operations accordingly. Customers can find an up to date listing of store hours/locations by visiting: https://www.verizon.com/stores/.

Update: Effective March 21:

As Americans spend their first full week in the new normal and staying at home, they are finding their voices again. Voice usage, long declining in the age of texting, chat and social media, is up 25 percent in the last week.

The network report shows the primary driver of increased voice usage is accessing conference calling numbers. In addition, people are talking longer on mobile devices with: wireless voice usage notching a 10 percent increase and calls lasting 15 percent longer.

“For years we’ve seen a steady decline in the amount of time people spend talking to one another, especially on wireless devices,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon. “The move to staying at home has reignited people’s hunger to stay connected, voice-to-voice. Verizon’s fiber optic and wireless networks are continuing to meet the shifting demands of customers and continue to perform well.”

Verizon customers are also benefiting from the company’s long-standing practice of no data caps on its home broadband internet.

For wireless customers, now through April 30, Verizon is offering unlimited domestic calling to customers on limited-minute plans. Eligible customers will receive a text message to inform them of the offer. No action is necessary; the offer will automatically be added to eligible accounts.

Need additional support? Most everything you can do in a Verizon store or via Customer Service can also be done on the My Verizon and My Fios apps on your phone, or on V﻿e﻿r﻿i﻿z﻿o﻿n﻿.﻿c﻿o﻿m – from buying and activating a new phone to adding features or changing your plan. You can even troubleshoot common problems in our secure digital environment.

Update: Effective March 20:

Verizon continues to support those at the forefront of response efforts to provide them with the connectivity and resources needed to complete their critical missions and protect the public.

“During an unprecedented crisis of this nature, no need is more critical than communication – whether it’s between loved ones or between first responders and healthcare professionals who are on the front line, staying connected is absolutely vital for everyone’s safety and protection,” said former NYPD and LAPD Police Commissioner Bill Bratton. “As a police commissioner of the nation’s largest cities and today as a private citizen, I have the opportunity to work with Verizon. I know that their network, their technology and most importantly their people will be there to support first responders when they need them most.”

Verizon has committed $2 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s global response. Through the United Nations Foundation, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will help support WHO and partners’ efforts to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments. The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund is the only way companies, organizations, and people everywhere can donate to WHO’s COVID-19 response efforts. Verizon’s most recent donation is in addition to the $10 million commitment the company announced earlier in the week to aid nonprofits supporting students and first responder healthcare workers.

Update: Effective March 14:

In order to help flatten the curve of the pandemic, Verizon will be temporarily closing a number of its stores across the country in order to expand its work from home policy to include some of its retail employees.

As noted in a letter from Hans Vestberg, in order to help flatten the curve of the pandemic, Verizon will be temporarily closing a number of its stores across the country in order to expand its work from home policy to include some of its retail employees. Our teams are able to serve customers 24/7 by visiting verizonwireless.com/support/, calling 800.922.0204 or through the MyVerizon app.

In addition,Verizon announced support for relief efforts across communities impacted by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by tripling its monthly data allowance for its Verizon Innovative Learning schools and committing $10 million to nonprofits directed at supporting students and first responders.

As the list of nationwide K-12 schools shifting to remote learning heightens, Verizon is supporting the students and teachers in its Verizon Innovative Learning program, the company’s education initiative targeting Title 1 middle schools, by tripling their data allowances.

Update: Effective March 13:

Verizon will waive late fees and keep residential and small business customers connected if negatively impacted by the global crisis.

Update: Effective March 12:

Verizon will accelerate network investment and increase capital guidance.

Since the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company has not seen a measurable increase in data usage – despite some businesses, schools and other organizations encouraging employees to work remotely and students to take classes online. Verizon’s networks are designed and built to meet future demand and are ready should demand increase or usage patterns change significantly.

With years of steady month-over-month wireless data usage growth, as a standard practice, the company’s engineers are constantly adding capacity on the wireless and fiber networks to better serve customers. The network improvements are often recognized by independent third party reviews including recent research by RootMetrics, which has ranked Verizon first in overall performance and reliability in each of their last 13 consecutive drive test reports.

Recent technological advancements including the addition of small cells, deployment of carrier aggregation, MIMO antenna technology advancement, use of shared spectrum such as License Assisted Access (LAA) and Citizens Band Radio Spectrum (CBRS), 256 QAM, and fiber advancements have increased efficiency in the wireless and fiber networks resulting in greater capacity and speed for customers.

“Verizon operates its networks every day as though it’s a snow day — events when millions of Americans work from home while family members go online to watch videos, play games and talk and text to their friends and families,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “Delivering reliable networks is what we do. While this is an unprecedented situation, we know things are changing, and we are ready to adjust network resources as we better understand any shifts in demand. We have the best engineers in the world monitoring the situation closely.”

“We continually evaluate peak data usage times and build our networks to stay ahead of that demand,” said Malady. “While we may see the hours where peak data usage shifts from evening to daytime, our network is built to manage evolving demands. While it is not clear yet how having millions of additional people working from home will impact usage patterns, we are ready to address changes in demand, if needed.”

Like any crisis or significant event in which additional network resources may be needed, the company is able to deploy additional resources to add capacity and has a fleet of mobile assets including portable COLTs (cells on light trucks) and COWs (cells on wheels/trucks), mobile charging stations, and more to support first responders and their mission critical needs.

In addition to its wireless and fiber networks, Verizon also operates a global IP backbone network spanning six continents. It is built with resiliency in mind; it is one of the most connected Internet backbones in the world, offers speeds of up to 100 GB, and deploys mesh technology to enable multiple diverse paths for network traffic as required. Performance is constantly monitored by Verizon's five global Network Operations Centers, 24 x 7, 365.

The company is pledging to use the power of connectivity now to help keep the nation’s economy moving forward. Equally important, it’s focused on the future, beyond this current crisis, as reflected in Verizon’s announcement on March 12, that the company is increasing its capital investment guidance from $17 to $18 billion to $17.5 to $18.5 billion in 2020.

“We’re looking towards the future and increasing our investments so that we’re poised to offer even more robust networks, to meet future demands, in the years to come,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO. “We are very confident in our company’s ability to meet current demands in providing a great network experience.”

Vestberg added: “Our customers — including critical government and public safety agencies — rely on us for proven reliability. I want to thank our dedicated Verizon employees who continue to work tirelessly, day in and day out, to ensure our essential communications services are available to our customers so they can stay connected where and when they need it most.”

Verizon announced (March 13), for the next 60 days, it will waive late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus. In addition, the company will not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

Verizon signed onto the FCC’s new “Keep Americans Connected” pledge. Verizon’s new customer commitment will help ensure connectivity and offer assistance to customers and small businesses facing challenges from the global crisis.

We offer priority access to our network for first responders and public safety officials, and our Fios broadband customers always have unlimited access to home broadband service for their work from home or remote learning needs.

Our consumer customers have access to competitively priced unlimited wireless plans and can use online tools to make changes to accounts or device upgrades 24 x 7, which includes access to virtual tech coaches and assistance.

Residential and wireless customer inquiries can be answered by using the following links:

Wireless: https://www.verizonwireless.com/support/

In Home: https://www.verizon.com/support/residential/home

Verizon is encouraging business and government customers, in particular, to review their continuity plans. Proper planning can help mitigate impact and help minimize potential business disruptions.

Here are five strategies businesses should consider:

Our business customers have access to competitively priced unlimited wireless plans and can use online tools to make changes to accounts or device upgrades 24 x 7, which includes access to virtual tech coaches and assistance. Business customer inquiries can be answered by using the following links: https://www.verizon.com/business/gateway/

The health and well-being of our employees is very important and we are taking steps to mitigate risks for Verizon employees. We have increased our cleaning levels. Cleaning solutions approved by the EPA and recommended by the CDC are being used to provide a clean and safe work environment for employees. Surfaces and touchpoints are being wiped down daily as part of the effort to clean and sanitize the retail stores, office workspaces, garages and other people spaces. We are following recommendations of the WHO, CDC and other national health authorities, and are continuously monitoring the situation.

Following the guidance and direction of the U.S. Government, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, we’ve implemented best practices, travel restrictions and alternative working arrangements where possible to protect the health and welfare of our employees.

YAHOO: COVID-19 News Resource During a time of crisis, it is more important than ever that our customers can rely on news and content they trust. We have created a coronavirus hub page, covid19.yahoo.com, across the Yahoo ecosystem (News, Finance, Sports, Lifestyle & Entertainment) that aggregates the latest news about the pandemic in the U.S. and across the globe to ensure that customers are getting trusted up-to-date news in real time.

Readworthy COVID-19 Articles

ARTICLE: Beware of scams, there are some who are Profiting from panic.

ARTICLE: How to clean your iPhone to kill the new coronavirus and other germs

ARTICLE: 5 ways to limit kids’ screen time while working from home

ARTICLE: 5 expert tips for productive virtual meetings.

ARTICLE: Stuck at home? Take this time to reconnect with the present

ARTICLE: Digital bullying and exclusion: How to keep our kids emotionally safe while they're home

ARTICLE: The coronavirus made me realize how lucky I am to have my online friends

ARTICLE: Kids at home? Here’s how to make a schedule you (and they) can keep

ARTICLE: Verizon helps alert parents to the power of parental controls

ARTICLE: Stay connected: Set up a virtual story time for your kids

FAQS: COVID-19 FAQs



