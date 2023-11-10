Why Fans Believe GTA 6 Is Close To Launch – GameSpot

New reports claim that GTA 6 developer Rockstar is polishing the game ahead of its imminent launch.
By on
After years of waiting, GTA 6 fans believe that Rockstar’s next game could be crossing the development finish line soon. Twitter account GTA 6 News & Leaks 2.0 (via GamesRadar) uploaded screenshots from various sources that have all claimed to show the game off in a more complete state when compared to last year’s massive leak of in-development footage. More than 90 videos and screenshots surfaced from an early build of the game and a London-based hacker was arrested, allegedly in connection with the leak.
While that early and unofficial look at GTA 6 left fans to believe that Rockstar’s newest sandbox was still very early in development, the new report from GTA 6 News & Leaks 2.0 claims otherwise. Linking to a forum post from Rockstar Games insider Tez2, multiple files for “bankrelease,” “beta,” and “debug” builds of the game were discovered by the individual.
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.
Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?
Sign up or Sign in now!
By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Now Playing: Everything We Want in Grand Theft Auto 6
It’s suggested that these files point to more feature-complete builds of GTA 6, which would include full user-interface functionality and a roughly finished state for the game while Rockstar works on polishing the end result before release and ironing out any bugs.
It’s likely that optimization will take a substantial amount of time, especially for a game that’s expected to contain a staggering amount of detail, similar to Rockstar’s previous titles such as GTA V on Xbox 360 and PS3, GTA V on PS4 and Xbox One, and GTA V on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Rockstar has kept quiet since the leaks went live, with the head of parent company Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, saying that the situation was “terribly” unfortunate. Meanwhile, GTA fans are attempting to use the leaked footage to put together an early estimation of GTA 6’s huge open world, which looks set to be as big or even bigger than GTA V’s Los Santos area.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Use your keyboard!
Log in to comment
Why Fans Believe GTA 6 Is Close To Launch – GameSpot
New reports claim that GTA 6 developer Rockstar is polishing the game ahead of its imminent launch.