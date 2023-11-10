Verizon waives calling charges to Türkiye and in-country roaming … – Verizon

No Updates

Offer runs through February 19, 2023

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – In response to the most devastating earthquake to strike Türkiye (formerly Republic of Turkey) in 100 years, Verizon is making it easier for customers in the United States to communicate with loved ones overseas who’ve been impacted by this disaster. From February 6 through 19, Verizon will waive international long distance charges for calls from its wireless consumer and business customers, as well as residential landline customers, to Türkiye. Verizon will also waive international roaming and data charges for customers traveling in Türkiye during this period. Due to US government sanctions, we cannot provide similar benefits on calls to Syria.

Beginning Monday, February 6, all calls made from Verizon consumer or business wireless phones to Türkiye will be rated at $0.00 per minute. Additionally, customers with international coverage plans can call Türkiye without using any minutes from their time-allotment blocks. Verizon will also waive international roaming charges for customers traveling within Türkiye during this period. For Verizon prepaid and TracFone customers we're also waiving international long distance charges on calls to Türkiye.

