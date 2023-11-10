Google Seeks Suppliers to Move Some Pixel Production to India – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Bloomberg Business of Sports lets you follow the money in the world of sports, reporting on trades, salaries, endorsements, contracts and collective bargaining. The show takes listeners inside the business end of the sports world, and explains what it means to fans and their pocketbooks.

A feature documentary about Sam Bankman-Fried and the stunning collapse of FTX, his cryptocurrency exchange.

Global Funds Look Beyond Short-Sale Ban to Snap Up Korean Stocks

Actors Union Board Signs Off on Three-Year Deal With Studios

Italy Stays Two Steps Above Junk at Fitch in Another Meloni Win

US Credit-Rating Outlook Changed to Negative by Moody’s

Daly Suggests Fed May Hike Again If Growth, Inflation Persist

Soho House Slides On Weather, Temporary Tel Aviv House Closure

Nike Hires Amazon Fashion Executive as New Tech Chief

UK Mobile Firms Cleared of Claim They Colluded Against Phones 4U

TotalEnergies Nears Deal to Buy Texas Gas Power Plants

China AI Startup Stockpiled 18 Months of Nvidia Chips Before Ban

Stability AI Gets Intel Backing in New Financing

China’s Soybean Diplomacy Makes a Comeback Ahead of Biden-Xi Meeting

Blinken Says ‘Too Many’ Palestinians Killed in Israel-Hamas War

Trump’s 40 Wall St. Loan Transferred to Special Servicer

Hawaii Luxury Hotel Ditches Trump Branding to Join Hilton

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh banned from final 3 regular-season games over sign-stealing allegations

2024 Grammy nomination snubs and surprises: No K-pop, little country and regional Mexican music

NYC Renters vs. the Mother of All Upfront Fees

Why Build a New Factory in the US? Logistics, Not Politics

Democrats Can’t Blame Joe Manchin Anymore

A German Startup Races Google to Develop a Universal Translator

America’s Subways and Buses Face Deep Service Cuts as Federal Money Ends

Columbia, MIT Discipline Student Groups for Anti-Israel Protests

ANC Blames Apartheid, Pans Coalitions Ahead of South Africa Vote

European Investment Bank to Back Barbados Debt-for-Climate Swap

Desmarais Family Member Lands $3 Billion Canadian Green Hydrogen Project

US State Tax Revenue Drops in Sign of Tough Budget Decisions Ahead

Delhi Could Use Artificial Rain to Subdue World’s Most Toxic Air

San Francisco Wants to Rewrite Its ‘Doom Loop’ Narrative With Global Summit

FTX Sues Crypto Firm Bybit to Recover Assets Worth $953 Million

Sam Bankman-Fried Has Fallen. Long Live Crypto?

UBS Allows Wealthy Clients to Trade Crypto ETFs in Hong Kong

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is scouting for suppliers in India to assemble its Pixel smartphones as it borrows from Apple Inc.’s playbook to diversify beyond China.

Google has initiated early conversations with companies including homegrown Lava International Ltd. and Dixon Technologies India Ltd. as well as Foxconn Technology Group’s Indian unit Bharat FIH, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named as the matter is private.

