Home Collaboration

DialpadGPT’s domain-specific LLM is the ‘first’ to meet the changing needs of businesses

Published: August 18, 2023

Kieran Devlin

Dialpad has announced “DialpadGPT”, joining the likes of ChatGPT, Bard, Einstein GPT, SlackGPT, and more.

DialpadGPT is a domain-specific large language model (LLM) that the vendors says is the “first” that is specifically designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern businesses.

Dan O’Connell, Chief AI & Strategy Officer at Dialpad, said:

DialpadGPT was purpose-built for the enterprise, and addresses businesses’ common qualms with existing LLMs. “It leverages our transcription engine, that has best-in-class accuracy, to produce strong, unbiased results at a fast speed, provides the opportunity to scale, and meets high security and compliance standards – all at a lower cost than existing LLMs.”

DialpadGPT was developed over five years and leverages real-time generative AI based on five billion minutes of proprietary conversational data to automate tasks and enhance customer service, sales, and recruiting experiences for enterprises.

DialpadGPT has been built with scalability in mind to make AI more accessible to businesses who can then utilise Dialpad’s generative features from the first day of deployment. For businesses dealing with AI and machine learning application problems due to knowledge gaps or a lack of internal expertise, DialpadGPT provides no-code options so it’s easier to adopt AI for sale, service, and recruitment.

“AI has been at the heart of Dialpad’s business for more than five years, and we’re excited to bring such a transformative tool to market,” O’Connell added.

Every organisation’s IT and audiovisual departments had their own unique challenges in adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Benji Fox, Head of Audiovisual at the Royal Academy, his and his team’s quirk is especially peculiar and delightful.

“It’s run by artists who are voted in as Royal Academicians, and we had this challenge with general assembly meetings being held quarterly, where they vote in new Academicians, and interestingly, there is a law around how you vote in Academicians,” Fox outlined.

The challenge emerged when the sign-off of some decisions required people to be ‘present’ in person at a time when travel was essentially impossible.

There was one law that to be able to vote in, the Academician had to be present. We changed the meaning of that law to say that online can count as being present, which was signed by the Queen. That was the level of sign-off we had!”

Meeting equity, approved by the Queen.

In Fox’s wide-ranging interview with UC Today, he discusses his and his team’s expansive remit at the Royal Academy, how an illustrious arts institution adapted to the pandemic, and why AI might be a shrewd future investment for his organisation.

WhatsApp is introducing a call scheduling feature within group chats that will bridge the gap to the likes of Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

The new feature enables WhatsApp group users to plan calls and automatically notify the other participants, leading to more convenient and effective communication on the messaging and calling app.

WABetaInfo, an independent and reliable WhatsApp news provider, unveiled the group call scheduling release information yesterday.

“In our opinion, scheduling calls within group chats offers several significant advantages,” the WhatsApp news source described of the new launch. “We think a scheduled group call improves the process of planning and coordinating discussions. Instead of multiple back-and-forth messages to agree on a suitable time, users can decide a certain time that works for everyone. This also ensures that everyone is available and reduces the risk of missed or late calls.”

The feature will allow users to schedule calls by tapping the call button, which will already be possible for some beta testers. Then, users can add a call subject, schedule a call date, and select the type of group call, such as video or voice. When users confirm the scheduled group call information, an event will be automatically created in the group chat for the other participants to see. Group members will then receive a notification 15 minutes before the call begins.

Microsoft is introducing three new updates to Teams that will significantly improve mobile joining.

The updates include a simplified process of meeting join on mobile, improved pre-join settings, and streamlined account settings. The update was revealed via the 365 Roadmap under “Simplifying Meeting Join Experiences on Mobile” and aims to make the “meeting join experience” more efficient and less time-intensive.

Firstly, Microsoft will reduce the number of steps required to join a meeting, which will be particularly useful for users joining from outside an organisation.

Second, users who join a meeting without signing in first can now preset and preview their audio and video settings before entering the call, empowering participants to prepare appropriately before joining a meeting.

Lastly, users with multiple accounts can access a more refined account-switching user experience, which Microsoft maintains will also improve the join experience.

The release will roll out in general availability in October and on Android and iOS devices.

Unified Communications

Orchid Collab and Link2Teams: Cataleya Unlocks Opportunities for Voice Wholesalers

Unified Communications

IDC: Microsoft, Zoom Grow While Cisco Falls in UC Market Update

Collaboration

NexGen, Webex Expand Partnership With Advanced Reporting Features

Collaboration

HCLTech Launches Meeting-Rooms-as-a-Service with Cisco Webex

Unified Communications

Zoom Teams Up With TalkTalk to Expand its UK Footprint

Unified Communications

Lenovo and EPOS Partner on ‘Future Hardware, Software and Services’

Share This Post

Unified Communications

Orchid Collab and Link2Teams: Cataleya Unlocks Opportunities for Voice Wholesalers

Unified Communications

IDC: Microsoft, Zoom Grow While Cisco Falls in UC Market Update

Collaboration

NexGen, Webex Expand Partnership With Advanced Reporting Features

Get our Free Weekly Newsletter, straight to your inbox!

Handpicked News, Reviews and Insights delivered to you every week.

Tech

Industries

Topics

Popular Zones

About

More

All content © Today Digital 2023

source