iOS 17 offers live voicemail with latest Apple update – USA TODAY

Answering machines and voicemail inboxes have been around for decades, with seemingly very few changes or obvious updates.

Apple’s iOS 17 introduces a simple change to a feature many millennials rely on when avoiding answering their ringing devices, and the company is calling it Live Voicemail.

It accompanies another update to FaceTime and joins the list of many new features and updates in iOS 17, including a new and improved way to AirDrop.

iOS 17 is compatible with iPhone XS and newer.

The software release comes after the tech company announced its latest line of hardware, including the iPhone 15.

Watch this video to see Apple’s new Live Voicemail and FaceTime voicemail in action.

Live Voicemail will show a real-time transcription on your screen as the voicemail message is being recorded.

It works if your phone is locked or unlocked, and all it requires is that you don’t answer the call!

If your locked phone requires a passcode, you may have to confirm it’s you before the message appears. Once you do that, it should show up.

If the caller leaves a voicemail while your phone is unlocked, the live transcription will appear when you click on the voicemail icon that appears along the top edge of your screen.

The feature is turned on by default. If you want to change it:

FaceTime voicemail allows you to send a video message when someone doesn’t answer your FaceTime call.

Once the call stops ringing, the screen will show you the option to leave a voicemail.

It will do a quick countdown before recording your message.

To find a FaceTime voicemail, check the FaceTime app. It will not appear in the Phone’s voicemail inbox.

To download the new software, click on the Settings icon on your phone.

Tap General, then tap Software Update. This should show you any available updates that your phone has.

If the update won’t install, it could be due to your phone not having enough space.

Check how much storage your phone has by tapping on iPhone Storage in the General menu.

This will also provide suggestions for places you can clean out to make room, like emptying your recently deleted pictures folder.

