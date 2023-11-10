Now's the time to save big on an Apple MacBook, before Amazon's … – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Jason R. Rich

October 6, 2023 / 6:01 PM EDT / Essentials

Apple is not known for discounting its current lineup of MacBook laptop computers. However, Amazon has a different approach, especially leading up to its much-anticipated Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day). Ahead of the sale, Amazon has slashed prices on a handful of popular MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

Virtually all of the MacBooks on sale at Amazon will run the latest version of MacOS Sonoma and all of your favorite apps, but they might not include Apple’s fastest and most powerful M2 Pro or M2 Max processor. Don’t forget, Amazon’s major sale begins on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11. But if you’re shopping for a powerful new MacBook laptop computer for yourself or to give as a gift – don’t delay. Check out these deals before they expire or inventory sells out. One of the best MacBook deals you’ll find right now is on the Apple MacBook Air (2020). You can get it for 25% off. It’s just $750 at Amazon (regularly $999).

Our stellar team of MacBook experts and deal sleuths have scoured Amazon to find several must-see deals on the MacBook Air computers that are available right now. For reference, the very latest versions of the MacBook Air (with a 13-inch display) were released in June 2022, while the latest configurations with a 15-inch display came out in June 2023.

This is the late-2020 version of the popular Apple MacBook Air. It comes with a 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for internal storage. It’s available in three housing colors – silver, space gray or rose gold.

This MacBook is powered by Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU. You’ll enjoy up to an 18-hour battery life. The computer comes with MacOS Big Sur preinstalled, but it can be upgraded (for free) to MacOS Sonoma. The computer supports Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity.

Why we like the Apple MacBook Air (2020): This is one of the lightest and thinnest MacBooks available. It weighs a mere 2.8 pounds and measures 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches (when closed), so it’s easy to tote around.

This 2020 version of the MacBook Air comes with AppleCare+. It includes a three-year Apple warranty, plus Apple support. (A deductible will apply for repairs.)

This version of the MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M1 processor. It features a 13-inch Retina display, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for internal storage. Battery life is up to 18 hours.

Why we like the MacBook Air (2020): This MacBook Air comes with AppleCare+, which is typically a separate purchase. The computer is upgradable to MacOS Sonoma and will easily be able to handle your everyday computing tasks.

You can purchase this 2022 MacBook Air from Amazon and get $100 off, but only for a limited time. It’s powered using Apple’s M2 processor (with a speed of 3.49GHz) and comes pre-configured with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.

The computer has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display that offers beautiful 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution. It comes preinstalled with MacOS Monterey, but can be upgraded for free to MacOS Sonoma. The computer weighs just 2.7 pounds.

Why we like the MacBook Air (2022): This is a newer model (although not the newest) of the MacBook Air. It’s nicely configured with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The added performance from Apple’s M2 chip will be appreciated by power users.

Here are a handful of awesome deals currently available for various configurations of the MacBook Pro. For reference, the very latest versions of the MacBook Pro were released in early 2023 and utilize Apple’s M2 Pro or M2 Max processor. As you check out these deals, pay attention to the version of the processor, the amount of RAM and the capacity of the SSD. The model year of the computer could also impact the display size.

Anyone who needs that extra computing power while on the move will love the performance of this 2022 MacBook Pro that’s powered by Apple’s M2 chip. This computer’s configuration includes a 13-inch Retina display (with a maximum brightness of 500 nits), 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. It’s available with a silver or space gray housing.

Located just above the backlit keyboard, this MacBook Pro features the Touch Bar. There’s also a TouchID fingerprint scanner (used to unlock the computer and approve online purchases). Enjoy up to 20 hours of battery life per charge.

Why we like the MacBook Pro (2022): This is a nicely configured MacBook Pro that’s powered by Apple’s high performance M2 processor (that’s 1.4x faster than the M1 model). We also love that this computer weighs just three pounds and is ultra-thin (just 0.61 inches when closed).

This MacBook Pro is powered using the Apple M1 Pro processor with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. It comes configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Other highlights of this computer include a 21-hour battery life and 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. You also get an integrated six speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Ultimately, just about everything you do will look and sound amazing. And thanks to the M1 Pro processor, the computer is a powerhouse when it comes to handling more complex computing tasks.

Why we like the MacBook Pro (2021): While not as powerful as the current MacBook Pro that uses the M2 processor within the model that has a 13-inch display, most users will be more than satisfied with the computing power and overall performance of this MacBook Pro that utilizes the M1 Pro processor.

Again, if you’re looking for really impressive performance, but don’t want to spend top dollar for the latest version of the MacBook Pro, this 2021 version offers a slightly smaller 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (with an anti-glare coating) and is powered using Apple’s M1 Pro processor.

This particular configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD for storage, so it’s ready to handle just about any computing task. Choose between a silver or space gray housing. Battery life is up to 17 hours. (The difference between this deal and the previous one is the amount of RAM and the size of the SSD.)

Whether you’re streaming movies or editing your own video, this MacBook Pro generates awesome sound thanks to its six speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers. You also get a 1080p FaceTime camera for video calling.

Why we like the MacBook Pro (2021): For power users, this computer is powered by Apple’s M1 Pro processor and includes 16GB of RAM, along with a 1TB SSD for storage. It’ll easily run MacOS Sonoma and all of your favorite apps.

This 2022 version of the MacBook Pro is currently on sale for $250 off. It features a 13-inch Retina display and is configured with 8GB of RAM, along with a 512GB SSD for storage.

The computer has an integrated Touch Bar located above the keyboard. Expect up to a 20-hour battery life between charges, so not only is this computer powerful, it’ll also be useful throughout your entire day (even when there’s no external power source available). What makes this computer extra powerful is the M2 processor. For a limited time, this MacBook Pro comes with AppleCare+ (a $179 value).

Why we like the MacBook Pro (2022): This is a nicely equipped MacBook Pro that comes with AppleCare+. The computer can easily handle virtually any of your everyday computing tasks.

When you’re shopping for a new MacBook from any retailer besides Apple, you want to pay attention to several things when choosing your computer. Once you’ve decided between a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, here are some additional things to considerations:

For the average computer user, the answer is probably not. You can save hundreds of dollars if you’re willing to purchase a slightly older model of the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. It’ll still run the latest version of the MacOS operating system (MacOS Sonoma), but you’ll need to upgrade to it from the version of the OS that comes preinstalled on the computer you purchase. Even a MacBook that’s a few years old can still run all of the most popular apps and handle your everyday computing needs.

The big difference between a slightly older version of the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro is the processor that’s used to power the computer. The very latest Apple M2 Pro or M2 Max processors are faster than older versions Apple’s processors, such as the M1. However, if you purchase a MacBook that’s a few years old, there will be less time between when you purchase it and when that model becomes obsolete over the next few years. Another potential difference between older and newer MacBook models is the size of the display. Apple has made some slight changes to display sizes, resolutions and types over the past few years.

Someone who requires high-end computing power for photo or video editing will probably want one of the very latest MacBooks. But, if you’ll be using the MacBook for everyday computing tasks, like web surfing, online shopping, streaming video (or music), word processing, spreadsheet management or email, any of the older MacBook models currently being sold by Amazon will serve you well (and save you money).

There are many independent sellers on Amazon that are currently offering heavily discounted MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers, but they’re listed as renewed or refurbished. If you opt to pursue this route, you will save a lot more money. However, be sure to read the fine print to determine what company did the refurbishment and what type of warranty comes with it.

When any MacBook is listed as Amazon Renewed, this means the computer comes with a 90-day warranty, during which time it can be returned to Amazon for any reason. If the product is listed as Amazon Renewed Premium, this means the computer comes with a one year warranty. However, if the computer is just listed as “renewed” or “refurbished,” be sure to read the fine print carefully before making your purchase.

The Amazon Big Deal Days sale event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

Amazon is offering some really great deals on all forms of consumer electronics, from TVs to robot vacuums. You’ll be able to save big on projectors, laptop computers, tablets, headphones and earbuds, smartwatches, cameras and a wide range of smart home products. And that’s just in the tech department.

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you’ll also find big discounts across all of Amazon’s departments, including home, fashion, beauty, kitchen and baby. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You’ll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you’ll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, like Macy’s, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

You bet they do — and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won’t always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won’t be offered.

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the “add to cart” and “buy now” buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon’s regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the “buy now” button (and where it says “ships from and sold by”), look for the heading that says “returns.”

If the text says, “eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt,” that’s the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl’s, which accepts some Amazon returns.

Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) is an internationally recognized consumer technology expert with more than 30 years’ writing experience. He’s also an accomplished author and photographer. One of his most recently published books, The Remote Worker’s Handbook: How to Effectively Work From Anywhere ($24.99, Entrepreneur Books) is now available from Amazon and wherever books are sold.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 6:01 PM EDT

