Best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPads – CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna, Lily Rose
Forget the Apple Store. The best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPad tablets available right now are at Walmart and Amazon.
If you didn’t unwrap a new iPad for Hanukkah or Christmas this year, you can still treat yourself with these deals. Apple iPads are great tools for getting organized in the new year, thanks to their wide array of planner apps and organization tools. They’re also great for anyone who is looking to read more in the new year and prefers a fully functional tablet over a dedicated e-reader.
Here are all the best after-Christmas deals that you can still get on Apple iPad tablets, plus more deals on crave-worthy Apple tech.
Find these iPads on sale at Amazon and Walmart right now.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)
The latest edition in Apple’s classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple’s True Tone technology. It has Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9’s A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.
The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. Pricing varies by color, andright now you’ll get the best deal on the yellow model.
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $413 and up (reduced from $449)
The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet — and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.
Apple made some improvements to the writing and drawing experience on the new iPad Pros as well. When used with the Apple Pencil 2, the iPad Pro provides a more effortless experience. The Apple Pencil can now be detected up to 12 mm above the iPad Pro display, which allows users to draw with more precision and preview marks before they make them. It also makes it more efficient for the iPad to register handwriting and convert it to text with the Scribble app.
The new 11-inch iPad Pro comes in silver and space gray. It starts at $729. Pricing increases based on storage and connectivity selections.
11″ Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 64 GB), $729 (reduced from $799)
Want a bigger screen? No problem. Apple also released a 12.9-inch model of the new iPad Pro. The larger model includes all of the same updates as the 11-inch iPad Pro, including the M2 chip.
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes in silver and space gray. You can choose from four storage options and can select either the cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity options.
12.9″ Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,039 (reduced from $1,099)
Walmart is rolling back the price of the 4.8-star-rated Apple iPad Air 5.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $469 (reduced from $499)
Amazon also has a good deal on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with cellular connectivity (64 GB), $538 (reduced from $649)
Check out the brand new AirPods Pro 2, now on discount at Amazon, or save big on the other top-rated models.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They’re also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)
Ring in the new year with a new laptop. If you want to splurge on a new MacBook, consider these highly-rated options.
This is one of the best deals you’re going to be able to find on a MacBook this week. As part of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $800. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 edition out, so this is a slightly older model — however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook.
13″ MacBook Air (2020, silver), $899 (reduced from $999)
13″ MacBook Air (2020, gold), $899 (reduced from $999)
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (three pounds) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that’s brighter than the MacBook Air.
14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,150 (regularly $2,499)
Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video rendering and design. Just keep in mind that this machine comes with a professional-level price tag.
16″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,050 (regularly $2,499)
December 28, 2022
