Amazon Prime Day, Day 2: Get the latest on dates, deals, duration … – CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in its second day. And the savings are bigger than ever.
If you’re not familiar with Amazon Prime Day, it’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Alongside Black Friday, it’s the best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods and just about everything else.
Prime Day features limited-time, limited-quantity deals (called lightning deals) on a wide variety of clothing, bedding, laptops, headphones, Amazon-branded gear and more. You’ll also find spotlight deals on big-name merchandise that will last throughout the two-day shopping event. It’s a great opportunity to stock up on your favorite products, treat yourself to a new TV or just do some summer shopping.
If you’re ready to splurge during this exciting shopping event, then keep reading to explore everything we know about Prime Day 2023 so far.
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event created by Amazon. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech, kitchen appliances, furniture, clothing, toys, beauty products, and more for Black Friday-like prices.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 began at 3 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 11. New daily deals and short-term flash deals will be rolled out throughout the weekend, so you’ll want to check back with CBS Essentials throughout the entire two-day sale.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 officially lasts through July 12, though many deals will be extended beyond that.
Nope! To make things even more confusing, there are also a ton of sales going on that aren’t, technically, Prime Day offers. But if you’re looking for a handy hub where you can find all the best Prime Day 2023 deals, we have you covered.
Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.
You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.
Amazon announced that there will be a new invite-only deals program during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Amazon Prime members can sign up for the opportunity to get exclusive access to Prime Day 2023’s best deals on brands including Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony, and save on new Amazon-exclusive deals from D’Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga. New invite-only deals will happen every 30 minutes throughout the event. Amazon is warning that these deals are expected to sell out.
Amazon previewed a few of these top deals. A limited number of Amazon Prime members will be able to score 75% off Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni Series, 60% off Bulova Men’s Marine Star Chronograph, 55% off JBL Live 660NC Noise Cancelling Headphones, and 50% off Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush. Instructions on how to score these deals will be forthcoming in the invitations.
There are plenty of hot Prime Day deals on Amazon this morning. Explore savings on Apple Watches, Amazon devices and more below.
Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.
Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $280 with Prime (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $310 wtih Prime (regularly $429)
The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too — up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. You’ll save $40 on them when you buy at Amazon as an Amazon Prime member.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $140 with Prime (reduced from $179)
The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model, the Amazon Fire 7. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.
Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet’s lock screen. The ad-free models don’t have these lock screen ads — a better choice for those who are gift shopping.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $55 with Prime (reduced from $100)
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $70 (reduced from $115)
Not only are there plenty of Prime Day deals on Kindle e-readers available, but you can also score three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. With Kindle Unlimited, you can gain access to unlimited e-books and audio books from the Kindle Unlimited library . You can take advantage of this deal now. Once your three free months are over, your subscription will renew at $12 per month unless you cancel it.
Subscribe to Kindle Unlimited for free for three months
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.
The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.
This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn’t actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)
Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $160 with Prime (reduced from $270)
Samsung’s “The Frame” is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 — it’s wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you’re not streaming your favorite TV shows. “The Frame” smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.
This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that’s the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.
The latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot delivers double the bass of the previous generation. It also has a temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display.
The Echo Dot also comes with Amazon Eero, the company’s mesh Wi-Fi system, built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home. It also operates as a portable smart speaker. Get the latest model of the Echo Dot now for 54% with Amazon Prime.
Amazon Echo Dot, $23 with Prime (reduced from $50)
You can also save on the Echo Dot with Clock if you want your speaker to double as a clock.
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $30 with Prime (reduced from $60)
The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won’t have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.
You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung’s SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch “Clean Station” that will empty your dustbin using Samsung’s Air Pulse technology. The vacuum’s 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.
Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $664 with Prime (reduced from $1,299)
Shake up your morning routine this Amazon Prime Day with a blender that boasts serious horsepower.
The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. (We love how smoothly soups and smoothies turn out.) Its blades move so fast that you can even make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.
The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.
Vitamix 5200 blender, $300 with Prime (reduced from $480)
Calling all coffee lovers — Amazon has a hot deal for you this morning. The retailer just discounted the Keurig K-Express coffee brewer as part of it’s huge Amazon Prime Day sale.
The Keurig K-Express is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won’t need to refill in between each cup.
This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.
Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer, $50 with Prime (reduced from $80)
Looking for something new to watch? Explore Prime Video’s selection of on-sale movies and TV shows available to rent or buy at up to 50% off. Amazon Prime members can also subscribe to AMC+ and Paramount+ for 50% off for two months if they are not already subscribed. Plus, Prime members can score an Amazon Music Unlimited and MGM+ bundle for 99 cents per month for three months.
Shop Prime Video deals
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.
First published on April 11, 2023 / 11:40 AM EDT
