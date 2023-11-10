Apple iOS 17 release date announced; here are key features and when you can download it – Economic Times

Thursday, 09 Nov, 2023
The Tata Group’s acquisition of Wistron’s manufacturing facility, which will make it the first Indian firm to assemble iPhones, is worth a total $750 million inclusive of debt, said people with knowledge of the matter. Both sides signed the takeover deal on Wednesday, they said.
India has edged out Mainland China to become the most represented country in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024 for the first time ever, reflecting its higher education system’s rising prominence amid steps taken towards increasing research output, academic recognition and internationalization.
The independent directors of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) have written to regulators such as RBI, Sebi and the insurance watchdog, levelling allegations of fraud and other breaches against the Burman family, which had made an open offer in September to acquire control of the company.
