Unmanned Aerial System Traffic Management (UTM) Awarded 2020 … – NASA

1 min read

A NASA patent for traffic management of unmanned aircraft system (UAS) vehicles was awarded the 2020 Government Invention of the Year. This technology, called “Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Traffic Management (UTM) to Enable Civilian Low Altitude Goods and Service Delivery by UAS,” allows UAS to maintain safe and efficient operations for goods and services delivery. The invention transforms traditional, human-centric air traffic management into a modern, machine-centric, federated approach. In traditional air traffic management, a centralized authority provides services to keep the airspace safe and accessible. In UTM, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) delegates some of that authority to other entities to provide similar services to directly support the operators. In addition, those operators may receive services from different service suppliers. These additional services may include low-altitude weather information, congestion management, terrain avoidance, route planning, re-rerouting, separation management, and contingency management. This novel ecosystem requires a federation of services that are interconnected and communicating via well-defined interfaces and protocols. More information on NASA UTM is at https://www.nasa.gov/utm.

Missions

Humans In Space

NASA is a global leader in studying Earth’s changing climate.

Solar System Overview Our solar system has one star, eight planets, five officially recognized dwarf planets, at least 290 moons,…

NASA explores the unknown in air and space, innovates for the benefit of humanity, and inspires the world through discovery.

source