Will the Galaxy A52, A52s, and A52 5G get Android 14 and One UI … – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: July 8th, 2023 at 08:05 UTC+02:00

The Galaxy A52 series holds a special place in Samsung’s Galaxy A5x lineup of phones. Every Galaxy A5x phone has been pretty solid for the price, but the A52, A52s, and A52 5G were unique in that they were all powered by Snapdragon processors and also had a number of hardware features that had been exclusive to Samsung’s flagship smartphones, such as an optically stabilized main camera, stereo speakers, water and dust resistance, and high refresh rate screens.

We had seen some of those features, like a camera with OIS or stereo speakers, on some mid-range Galaxy phones a few years back, but the Galaxy A52 series was the first time we saw all of those features on a single mid-range Samsung device. And, two years later, the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and the Galaxy A52s continue to be solid phones with hardware specs that still hold up pretty well.

But what about software updates? The Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A52s have received with two major Android OS upgrades – they launched with Android 11 and are now running Android 13. But are there going to be any more big updates for these phones going forward?

The answer is yes, there are. The Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A52s are eligible for one more major Android OS upgrade, which means they will get Android 14 and One UI 6.0. It’s impossible to pinpoint an exact time frame for when that update will arrive, but rest assured that it will come eventually as the A52 series is included in the list of Galaxy devices that are eligible for three generations of Android updates.

As for updates following Android 14 and One UI 6.0, the three phones will likely get One UI 6.1 after it debuts on the Galaxy S24 next year, just like the Galaxy A51 got One UI 5.1. But after One UI 6.1, you can expect to only see security updates for a couple of years until Samsung stops providing updates completely.

