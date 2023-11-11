Verizon’s stock rises toward longest win streak in more than 2 years – MarketWatch

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, +0.25% rose 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, to put them on track for a seventh-straight gain, to buck the weakness in the broader stock market. If the telecommunications giant’s stock closes up, it would market the longest stretch of gains since the seven-day win streak that ended May 6, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock has now run up 8.8% since it closed at $34.46 on June 5, which was the lowest close Aug. 12, 2011. Despite the stock’s recent rally, it remains the highest-yielding component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.15% , as the annual dividend rate of $2.61 implies a dividend yield of 6.96%, just above second-place Walgreen’s Boots Alliance Inc.’s stock’s WBA, +1.52% 6.56% yield. In comparison, the S&P 500’s SPX, +1.56% implied dividend yield is 1.54%.

China chip foundry giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. reported plunging profits and sales on Friday.

Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch’s deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore.

Visit a quote page and your recently viewed tickers will be displayed here.

source