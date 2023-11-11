Ethereum (ETH) Price Eyes 2019 Scenario Repeat: Here's What's Going On – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a concerning turn of events, Ethereum (ETH), the cornerstone of the crypto market, is teetering on the edge of a scenario reminiscent of 2019, ringing alarm bells among the investor community. Diving deep into the charts, renowned crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen has surfaced with a noteworthy insight that raises concerns for the altcoin giant.

The crux of the matter lies in ETH’s breach of the dynamic support line, signified by the Bull Market Support Band indicator. This echoes a pattern last witnessed over four years ago. Back then, Ethereum suffered a pivotal level loss, paving the way for a tumultuous six-month journey where its value plummeted by a staggering 48%, only finding reprieve by the close of December 2019.

In 2019, #ETH fell below its Bull Market Support Band in July/August, just as it has in 2023. pic.twitter.com/36v6BEDch1

With history appearing to echo itself, the stakes are high for ETH’s journey through the remainder of this year and the advent of 2024. An unsettling projection arises from Cowen’s analysis, spotlighting the potential for Ethereum to slide toward the $900 mark per token.

Notably, Cowen is not the sole voice predicting such an outcome. Just a day prior, crypto analyst Ali Martinez , renowned in his own right, also foresaw a comparable fate for Ethereum based on meticulous technical analysis. Martinez articulated that Ethereum’s fall beneath the $1,600-$1,550 range could lay the groundwork for a substantial correction ranging from 37% to 45%, ultimately targeting the $1,000 mark.

As the situation continues to evolve, it is increasingly evident that dark clouds are amassing over Ethereum, casting a shadow of uncertainty not only on the altcoin itself but also on the broader crypto market.

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master’s program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

