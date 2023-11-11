AI ChatGPT Race Between Microsoft Bing, Google Bard Is Loaded … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and 120 countries around the world.
Ashlee Vance explores innovations in new tech, software, engineering, and science in places outside of Silicon Valley.
Airbus Poised to Win Massive Order for 350 Jets From Turkish Air
Tech Pioneer Taps Marine Roots With Millions for Veterans Causes
Hunt Set to Extend UK Business Tax Break in Bid to Lift Growth
Charting the Global Economy: IMF Sees a Soft Landing for Europe
Egypt Inflation Slows in October as Presidential Elections Near
Tech Pioneer Taps Marine Roots With Millions for Veterans Causes
Benko’s Lenders in Focus as Signa Embarks on Turnaround Effort
Nike Hires Amazon Fashion Executive as New Tech Chief
Treasury Settlement Delays Continue in Wake of ICBC Hack
Thai Regulator Approves Advanced Info’s Takeover of Internet Firm
A German Startup Races Google to Develop a Universal Translator
China AI Startup Stockpiled 18 Months of Nvidia Chips Before Ban
Stability AI Gets Intel Backing in New Financing
Croat Premier Dismisses Minister Involved in Fatal Car Crash
Trump Steps Up Iowa Push, Looking to Lock Up Nomination Early
Biden Has Wiped Away $127 Billion in Student Loan Debt
Los Angeles Mansion Owners Test $150,000 Rents as Sales Slump
Karma Automotive Tries Again With New 1,180-hp Electric Supercar
Michigan Awaits Ruling on Whether Jim Harbaugh Can Coach Against Penn State
What the Actors’ Union Victory Means for Your Wallet
The World Must Prepare for Xi’s Next Move on Taiwan
Suella Braverman Made a Grave Miscalculation This Week
Sam Bankman-Fried Has Fallen. Long Live Crypto?
A German Startup Races Google to Develop a Universal Translator
America’s Subways and Buses Face Deep Service Cuts as Federal Money Ends
Pope Forcibly Removes Texas Conservative Bishop Joseph Strickland
Columbia, MIT Discipline Student Groups for Anti-Israel Protests
Iceland Clears Town Near Blue Lagoon on Volcanic Eruption Risk
How to Fathom Climate Change’s Unfathomable Numbers
Billionaire Benko’s Property Woes Risk Leaving Scars in Hamburg
US State Tax Revenue Drops in Sign of Tough Budget Decisions Ahead
Delhi Could Use Artificial Rain to Subdue World’s Most Toxic Air
One Year After FTX Imploded, Here’s How Crypto Is Changing
FTX Sues Crypto Firm Bybit to Recover Assets Worth $953 Million
Sam Bankman-Fried Has Fallen. Long Live Crypto?
Microsoft’s Bing and Google’s Bard will certainly make mistakes, and publishers will not be happy.
Powered by AI, and coming soon to a browser window near you.
Photographer: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
Here’s something you don’t see everyday: Microsoft Corp. is serving up a snazzy web search tool. And Google, whose search page has barely changed in 24 years, is also racing to launch a just-as-cool revamped tool in the next few weeks. It seems that officially, the new chat-engine wars are underway, with Microsoft on Tuesday announcing its long-awaited integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot into Bing and calling it a “copilot for the web.” Google published a blog post hours earlier about its own chatbot for search, called Bard. For Google in particular, it could be the riskiest strategic move it has made in years, a metaphorical leap off the couch that the company has been relaxing on for far too long.
This scramble by two typically slow-moving tech giants — whose endgame represents nothing less than owning the next era of online search — will be messy and fraught with risk. Both companies are using AI systems that have been trained on billions of words on the public internet, but which can also give incorrect and even biased information. Google also risks provoking a backlash from the web publishers that are critical to its business.