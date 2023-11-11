Life After Solana: y00ts NFTs #1 on Polygon, DeGods Top 10 on … – BSC NEWS

The y00ts and DeGods collections are having success on Polygon and Ethereum, and the DeGods ordinals are number one on Bitcoin.

The stunning departure from Solana of top NFT projects y00ts and DeGods appears to be paying off for the projects, as y00ts has risen to the top of OpenSea’s rankings on Polygon and DeGods has cracked the top 10 on Ethereum.

The volume of y00ts sales has reached 2,326 $ETH ($4.3 million) is more than double the second-most popular collection on Polygon in the past month, Trump Digital Trading Cards, which is on a tear in the past week with the arrest and charging of the former U.S. President on 34 criminal charges in New York City.

The current y00ts floor price of 1.83 $ETH ($3,400) is also head-and-shoulders above any other Polygon NFT collection with significant sales in the past month.

Those numbers are made even more impressive by the fact that y00ts has only been available on Polygon since March 28 – meaning those “monthly” stats are for a little more than a week.

Meanwhile, OG collection DeGods has breached the top 10 NFT collections on Ethereum in the past week, according to OpenSea.

Since DeGods was available to trade March 31, the collection has registered 3,887 $ETH ($7.3 million) in sales volume, good for 8th place in the rankings, ahead of blue-chip collections like Pudgy Penguins, Doodles and Bored Ape Kennel Club. The DeGods floor price on Polygon is 8.5 $ETH (or $15,900).

At the same time, DeGods is still the most-popular NFT collection on Solana, the chain the DeLabs collections are leaving. According to Magic Eden, DeGods 7-day sales volume on Solana is about $3.4 million, ranking first among all Solana NFTs.

The floor price for a DeGods NFT on Solana is higher than on Ethereum, at $17,300. Similarly, the floor price for a y00ts NFT on Solana is higher than on Polygon, at $4,500.

The move away from Solana wasn't the only news from the project creators in the past quarter, as they grabbed headlines by minting 535 “burned” DeGods on Bitcoin using ordinals.

And if you are good at spotting trends, you’ll note that DeGods is also the top NFT collection on Bitcoin in the past 30 days, according to Magic Eden, with $1.35 million in volume and a floor price of $26,200.

Disclaimer: This is a paid press release, BSC.News does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. The project team has purchased this advertisement article for $300. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. BSC.News is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release.

