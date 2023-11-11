Amazon Prime Day 2022: deals on Echo, Echo Show and Echo Dot … – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Lily Rose

Updated on: July 12, 2022 / 6:14 PM EDT / Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Prime Day has finally arrived, and there has never been a better time to buy an Amazon Echo device. Multiple versions of the Amazon smart speaker are on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day 2022. We’ve found the best Amazon deals on the Echo, Echo Dot and Echo show that you can shop today.

Top products in this article:

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), $60 (regularly $100)

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), $55 (regularly $110)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $35 (regularly $85)

Shop deep discounts on multiple generations of Echo devices including the Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show, and save up to 60%. Whether you’re a first-time Amazon Echo buyer or planning to upgrade to a new Amazon Echo model (or two, or three!), check out these deals on the Amazon smart speaker and see which one is right for your home.

This third-generation Echo Dot (2018) is $22 off right now. The speaker features voice controls to play and pause music, answer questions, get the latest news, check the weather and more.

The Echo Dot is compatible with a variety of other smart home devices. When connected to Wi-Fi, it can control home lights, adjust your smart thermostat, lock your door and more.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $18 (regularly $40)

Amazon has deeply discounted the fourth-generation Amazon Echo (2020) during Amazon Prime Day. This smart speaker includes all the same smart functions as the Amazon Echo Dot, and then some.

One such added function is Alexa Guard. The home-protection feature will give you mobile alerts if your Echo device detects the sound of a smoke alarm or glass breaking while you’re away. (You can upgrade to Alexa Guard Plus for $4.99 per month or $49 per year and get access to a 24/7 emergency helpline, plus other safety features. A one-month free trial is available.)

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo is available in three colors.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), $60 (regularly $100)

Here’s a huge Prime Day deal: Right now on Amazon, you can get the latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot for 60% off its list price.

The fourth-generation Echo Dot (2020) is a smaller variation of the Amazon Echo. The Amazon smart speaker can be used to voice-control your home, make calls hands-free, ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $20 (reduced from $50)

Amazon makes an Echo Dot designed for kids, and it’s on sale too. The device comes with a free, one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. Amazon Kids+ features thousands of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games and educational skills.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) kids, $25 (regularly $60)

The Echo Show 8 (2019) is 50% off right now.

This Echo smart speaker features an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound. It’s great for video calling, watching movie trailers, streaming news clips and more. Use voice control to monitor your security cameras, control smart lights and adjust smart thermostats.

You can pair your Amazon Photos account with this device to turn your home screen into a digital photo frame. Right now, Amazon will give you $20 in Amazon credit when you upload a photo to Amazon Photos.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), $55 (regularly $110)

Save $50 on the Echo Show 5 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Released in 2021, the Echo Show 5 does everything the Echo Show 8 can do, including taking and storing photos. It features a 5-inch screen. Prime members also get unlimited cloud photo storage.

Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $35 (regularly $85)

Amazon also makes an Echo Show 5 designed for kids. The device comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) kids, $40 (regularly $95)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some great deals. The online retailer is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon:

Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech:

Amazon Prime Day deals on top tech brands:

Amazon Prime Day deals on computers, monitors and accessories:

Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs:

Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras and home security:

Amazon Prime Day headphone and speaker deals:

Amazon Prime Day furniture deals:

Amazon Prime Day apparel deals:

Amazon Prime Day cleaning and home deals:

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals:

Amazon Prime Day travel deals:

Amazon Prime Day health and fitness deals:

Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games:

Competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales from other retailers:

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site’s expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she’s not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she’s writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 6:14 PM EDT

Shop more deals.

The undefeated Michigan Wolverines face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions today. Here’s how to watch.

Will Brock Bowers return for the Georgia Bulldogs when they play the Ole Miss Rebels today?

The Arizona Wildcats are on a hot streak and hope to continue the winning this weekend against Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes

Find great deals on air fryers at Amazon and Walmart even ahead of Black Friday 2023.

If you want to avoid potentially irritable fiberglass in your mattress, here are the best fiberglass-free options.

Save $80 on a Hart power tool set during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Check out these great small gifts from Amazon, Sephora and more.

Shop this early Black Friday robot vacuum deal during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

The approach is unusual for a stopgap spending bill. Usually, lawmakers extend funding until a certain date for all programs.

According to new research, for many people a low-sodium diet may be as effective as taking a common blood pressure medication.

A suspect in the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll has been released, the suspect’s attorney confirmed Saturday.

Veteran cemeteries are being built in states across the U.S. to ensure each soldier can be laid to rest within 75 miles of their home.

Israel’s prime minister is pushing back against calls from Western allies to do more to protect Palestinian civilians as troops encircled Gaza’s largest hospital.

Most of the children tossed off the health program’s rolls are eligible for the federal benefit, according to estimates.

Buying gold is the easy part. Selling it, by contrast, carries risks and can get expensive. Here’s what to know.

Nerf toys and Cabbage Patch Kids are among among the latest entrants into the National Toy Hall of Fame, while Barbie’s pal misses out.

A retired teacher with diabetes struggles to afford her medication despite having health coverage. “I have to decide between eating” and paying for drugs, she said.

Even when it’s the result of a billing error, medical debt can have serious financial ramifications for consumers.

The approach is unusual for a stopgap spending bill. Usually, lawmakers extend funding until a certain date for all programs.

Adams’ campaign confirmed his electronic devices were taken by FBI agents.

Jill Stein is presenting herself as a choice “outside the failed two-party system.”

A group of four state Republican lawmakers threatened to strip the state judiciary of its jurisdiction to hear cases related to Issue 1, the ballot measure approved by voters Tuesday.

Christie said at a town hall Thursday that he was going to Israel “because I want to see it for myself.”

According to new research, for many people a low-sodium diet may be as effective as taking a common blood pressure medication.

Demand for the Beyfortus antibody shot has been so high that the CDC recommends doctors give it only to their most vulnerable patients.

The demand for the Beyfortus RSV antibody shot has been so high that the CDC recommends doctors only give it to their most vulnerable patients. Mark Strassmann has more.

Most of the children tossed off the health program’s rolls are eligible for the federal benefit, according to estimates.

A retired teacher with diabetes struggles to afford her medication despite having health coverage. “I have to decide between eating” and paying for drugs, she said.

The incident was “purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity,” U.S. European Command said in a statement.

The attacks are the latest in a series of atrocities in Darfur that marked the monthslong war between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, RSF.

Luis Manuel Diaz was freed Thursday after being held hostage for nearly two weeks by members of the ELN guerilla group, officials said.

Israel’s prime minister is pushing back against calls from Western allies to do more to protect Palestinian civilians as troops encircled Gaza’s largest hospital.

A 32-year-old Australian woman was in stable condition after a shark attack at the beach near Port Noarlunga Jetty.

Olivia Dean is a rising U.K. star earning praise from the likes of Sir Elton John, who recently called her a “fabulous singer.” Dean is breaking out on both sides of the Atlantic, with a debut album and a sold-out U.S. tour. Now, from her debut album, “Messy,” here is Olivia Dean with “Messy.”

Olivia Dean is a rising U.K. star earning praise from the likes of Sir Elton John, who recently called her a “fabulous singer.” Dean is breaking out on both sides of the Atlantic, with a debut album and a sold-out U.S. tour. Now, from her debut album “Messy” here is Olivia Dean with “The Hardest Part.”

Olivia Dean is a rising U.K. star earning praise from the likes of Sir Elton John, who recently called her a “fabulous singer.” Dean is breaking out on both sides of the Atlantic, with a debut album and a sold-out U.S. tour. Now, from her debut album, “Messy,” here is Olivia Dean with “Dive.”

Taylor Swift became the first artist in Grammy history to be nominated seven times in the song of the year category when she was nominated Friday for her hit “Anti-Hero.” Swift received a total of six nominations.

Nerf toys and Cabbage Patch Kids are among among the latest entrants into the National Toy Hall of Fame, while Barbie’s pal misses out.

Younger generations have expressed interest in pursuing a career as a “YouTuber” or social media influencer. New programs are now teaching kids the skill sets needed to become online content creators — and they are increasingly popular. Angèle Christin, associate professor of communication at Stanford University, joins CBS News to discuss the emergence of young content creators.

Last month, “Call of Duty” celebrated 20 years as a franchise. The popular video franchise game has become a cultural and financial phenomenon over the last two decades, with last year’s game release making $1 billion in just 10 days. Gene Park, games reporter for the Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss the game.

Consumers trying to get a head start on their holiday shopping can find good deals on TVs, computers and other tech gear, Adobe says.

A large majority of Americans support laws to make the internet safer for children, but Congress has not acted. Columbia Law School professor Tim Wu joins CBS News to discuss the legislative failures — and share some possible solutions.

Fei-Fei Li, known as the “Godmother of A.I.,” is also the author of a memoir titled, “The Worlds I See,” which focuses on her upbringing and work in the field.

Curious visitors have flocked to the Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge after images of the pink pond appeared on social media​.

The female epaulette shark was never housed with a male shark but produced a fertile egg, apparently via a process known as parthenogenesis.

Last month was the hottest October on record globally. And now scientists say this means 2023 is expected to be the warmest year ever recorded. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy breaks down the findings.

“One could think of the body of a starfish … as a disembodied head walking about the sea floor on its lips,” researchers said.

Average temperatures across Earth in 2023 have been dangerously close to the 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold scientists have long warned would bring significant challenges to people worldwide.

A letter believed to contain fentanyl was intercepted before it could reach an elections office in Fulton County, Georgia, officials said Friday. Similar letters were sent to elections offices in at least four other states. Jeff Pegues has new reporting on the investigation.

Yetman, 47, fled his home in Helmetta, New Jersey when FBI agents arrived to serve him with a federal warrant.

The FBI on Friday seized New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ phone and other electronic devices as part of a campaign fundraising investigation. The FBI is investigating whether Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with the Turkish government and others to receive foreign donations. Roxana Saberi has details.

More than a dozen suspicious letters, some containing fentanyl, have been sent to election offices in at least five states. One such letter intended for an election office in Georgia’s Fulton County was intercepted by federal investigators. Jeff Pegues reports.

NCAA president Charlie Baker told CBS News this week that prop bets could threaten the integrity of college sports. A CBS News investigation found 22 states where gambling is legal specifically ban prop betting on college sports. Jim Axelrod reports.

The unpiloted Dragon cargo ship is loaded with 6,500 pounds of research equipment, supplies and fresh food.

Frank Borman flew on the Apollo 8 mission, the first NASA mission to leave low Earth orbit and reach the moon.

Saturn’s rings will seemingly disappear from view in 2025, a phenomenon caused by the planet’s rotation on an axis.

The $1.5 billion Euclid space telescope is designed to study mysterious dark energy and dark matter, which make up 95% of the universe.

“It’s astounding how this thing actually is sitting in place already with its galaxy so early on in the universe,” said one of the study’s authors.

Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.

Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.

A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.

Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case

On Veteran’s Day, Catherine Herridge has the story of a military family nearly broken by war and saved by Operation Healing Forces, a charity that works with Special Forces members to repair relationships damaged by a partner’s service.

For Veterans Day, 60 Minutes looks back to our report on the brotherhood of the Marines who served in Afghanistan’s most lethal battles. The veterans told Scott Pelley in 2015 about their struggle transitioning back to civilian life.

Catastrophic conditions inside Gaza’s hospitals; Minnesota company perfects the ancient art of bookbinding

Olivia Dean is a rising U.K. star earning praise from the likes of Sir Elton John, who recently called her a “fabulous singer.” Dean is breaking out on both sides of the Atlantic, with a debut album and a sold-out U.S. tour. Now, from her debut album, “Messy,” here is Olivia Dean with “Messy.”

Olivia Dean is a rising U.K. star earning praise from the likes of Sir Elton John, who recently called her a “fabulous singer.” Dean is breaking out on both sides of the Atlantic, with a debut album and a sold-out U.S. tour. Now, from her debut album “Messy” here is Olivia Dean with “The Hardest Part.”

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

source