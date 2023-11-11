How To Achieve a Moody Color Grade in Adobe Premiere Pro – Fstoppers

If you want a moody color grade for your next video or some footage you’ve shot, look no further; here’s a guide for Adobe Premiere Pro using the Lumetri Color tool.

I’ve been talking a lot about moody and dark looks recently, but quite by coincidence. A couple of weeks ago I offered ten of my favorite moody Instagram street photography accounts, which proved popular, so I know I’m not alone with my love for that aesthetic. Well, here’s a more practical post with a tutorial for video.

By the nature of my job, I consume a lot of content within our industry. Some of the content creators — and I hate to say this — blend together in my mind a little. There is an enormous amount of video content out there, and when their footage looks similar, it becomes hard to differentiate them at times. One YouTuber who has stood out from the crowd for me, however, is Aidin Robbins. Not only is his content of the highest quality, his videography superb, and his personality nice and relaxed, but his color grading appeals to me.

I’m sure it’s not to everyone’s taste, but the dark and moody aesthetic is prevalent in both his private and personal work, as well as his vlogs too. This sort of appearance might appear simple at first glance, but to pull it off well and realistically, it takes some know-how. Lumetri Colors is a brilliant module when it comes to color grading inside Adobe Premiere Pro, so watch as Robbins color grades his video from start to finish so you can see exactly how to achieve it yourself.

