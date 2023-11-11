Valorant patch 5.09 expected file size for PC – Sportskeeda

Valorant’s upcoming patch, 5.09, will introduce a slew of changes, primarily affecting Harbor and five other Agents on the roster and aiding in correcting a few inadvertent dynamics. The patch will also include important fixes to their abilities and other hotfixes.

The PBE is scheduled to be released on November 4, following which there will be more updates regarding the new changes Riot Games is bringing. Patch 5.09 is expected to be of minimal size due to the short list of changes it contains.

Updates are typically 1.5 GB to 2 GB in size. Given the magnitude of the upcoming changes, the patch’s file size is likely to be in the smaller range. 5.09 could be 1.1-1.5 GB in size.

Valorant is, without a doubt, one of the most successful tactical shooter games and Riot Games’ prized possession. The competitive first-person shooter strikes the perfect balance of gunplay and character abilities, providing players with a one-of-a-kind experience. However, being a free-to-play game has its limitations.

This time, the developers paid closer attention to the status of a few Agents and corrected some unintentional anomalies. They have tweaked and fixed Harbor’s abilities mainly in this patch. A few other Agents‘ abilities have also been tweaked to enhance the gameplay experience.

The following are the fixes that patch 5.09 brings to the game:

Throughout the year, Riot Games periodically improved Skye’s Seekers to ensure they more reliably and efficiently reach their target. Minor changes were made to how Skye’s Seekers navigate around obstacles after they’ve visually acquired their target.

If the target is intangible by the time the Seekers reach them, it will not debuff them. This includes Reyna while she is Dismissed and Yoru in Dimensional Drift.

This will be an exciting update as fans may see a quick shift in the meta, affecting team compositions across the game. Harbor will now be a formidable foe even though his abilities do not directly inflict damage. Instead, he will provide cover and block enemy lines of sight from various angles.

