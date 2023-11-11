Seton Hall Named First Adobe Creative Campus in New Jersey – Seton Hall University

Javascript must be enabled for the correct page display
Monday, July 25th, 2022
By University Relations For its commitment to using technology to provide students with a transformative path to success, Seton Hall University has been named an Adobe Creative Campus – the first of its kind in New Jersey.
As an Adobe Creative Campus, Seton Hall is part of a select group of colleges and universities that are driving the future of digital literacy within the global higher education community. By recognizing the value of teaching creative and persuasive digital communication skills, the University actively advances these skills throughout all curricula to help our students succeed in the classroom and gain an edge in the competitive modern workplace.
“Seton Hall continues its legacy of innovation in teaching with technology as we roll out the premiere multimedia suite of tools to our entire community,” said Seton Hall’s Associate Chief Information Officer Paul E. Fisher, Jr., M.P.A. “We are giving our faculty the tools to create new pedagogies while giving students the digital literacy proficiencies, skills and experience to stand out among their peers in the job market.”
Beginning in Fall 2022, students, faculty and employees on all three Seton Hall campuses will have free access to all Adobe Creative Cloud apps and services, enabling them to create amazing images, graphics, publications, videos, animations, web and mobile experiences, and more.
Here are just a few examples of how institutions are integrating Creative Cloud into assignments campus-wide to teach digital literacy and essential soft skills:“For many years, students in our Art, Design and Interactive Multimedia and Visual and Sound Media programs have benefited from enhanced digital literacy and the ability to create compelling content, including visual, audio, storytelling, and digital communication skills that accelerate their connection to disciplinary standards and post-graduation outcomes,” said Renee Robinson, Ph.D., interim dean of the College of Communication and the Arts. “The proliferation as an Adobe Creative Campus will further emphasize our commitment to digital literacy, transferrable skills and student engagement, while similarly enhancing access and equity to these resources among our students, faculty and administrators.”
Lecturer of English/Coordinator of Business Writing Greg Iannarella, M.A. added, “With the Adobe Creative Suite, Seton Hall is investing in students’ ability to develop, pitch, and produce digital narrative in industry leading software. By the end of their college experience, students will have a maker mindset and a striking portfolio that will help them get jobs and be creative leaders in the digitally transformed workplace.”
In addition to making industry-leading Adobe Creative Cloud tools and services available to students, the University will collaborate with other Adobe Creative Campuses to share ideas and innovations that expand digital literacy and help ensure student success.
“Providing the Adobe Creative suite to the University community helps us to meet our goal to create a premier student experience that is equitable and consistent,” noted Provost Katia Passerini, Ph.D. “This program removes barriers to student success and faculty innovation, allows our administrative units to become more efficient, and broadens the digital skills of the entire community, fostering creativity across the entire University”.
These foundational skills can help inspire students and transform the University community, according to Michael Taylor, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Political Science and Public Affairs, who also teaches in the Environmental Studies Program. He is the founding director of the interdisciplinary program in Environmental Studies and the Center for Mobile Research and Innovation, and his current research focuses on the emerging role of mobile technologies in the areas of environment and health as well as associated public policy issues.
Shared Taylor, “The majority of our students are digital natives, born and raised within a digitally mediated world and are proficient consumers of digital content. Becoming a Creative Campus provides Seton Hall University with the ability to empower our students to become equally proficient as digital content creators who can lead the way to making the world a better place.”
Training for select faculty has already begun in summer 2022 and will continue throughout the year as part of existing training opportunities and faculty development.
