Verizon continues to upgrade Seattle's best network – Verizon

Recent upgrades lead to testing results that show Verizon customers have the best network experience in Seattle

SEATTLE, WA – Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in Seattle, WA. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and to pave the way for personalized customer experiences. Network upgrades in Seattle include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities. They also include adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses. Specifics on the upgrades include:

77% of people in the Seattle area are covered with 5G Ultra Wideband service. That coverage has been expanded recently with the addition of new macro cell sites and small cell sites. Customers in the Artondale neighborhood of Gig Harbor, WA., in Midland, WA., between South Tacoma and University Place, WA., and in Snohomish, WA. are now able to experience the speed and security of 5G Ultra Wideband service. In the coming months, additional enhancements will be made to increase capacity near Pipe Lake near the Covington Home Depot and near Tahoma High School in Maple Valley, to help manage the exponential increase in data usage Verizon is seeing from customers in those areas.

In addition to adding more 5G service using C-band spectrum, Verizon is also deploying 5G service using Millimeter Wave (mmWave), its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for extremely fast speeds and massive capacity. Verizon has recently added mmWave most notably in Capitol Hill, Ballard, Green Lake, Queen Anne, Highline, Central Tacoma, Proctor, Hilltop, Kirkland, Bellevue, Mercer Island and Renton.

Engineers have also improved in-building coverage in several stadiums, arenas and key buildings throughout Seattle including Lumen Field, Seattle Convention Center and SeaTac Airport. These in-building solutions use a combination of Verizon’s 4G LTE service for capacity, C-band spectrum for great coverage and Millimeter Wave (mmWave) spectrum, its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for extremely fast speeds and massive 5G capacity.

Seattle’s exceptional 5G coverage uses a combination of mmWave spectrum and Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum. Verizon engineers have been limited to using 60 MHz of C-band spectrum to deliver 5G service to customers. By the end of the year, customers in Seattle will be able to take advantage of even more spectrum as it becomes available for 5G Ultra Wideband. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network in Seattle. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Seattle area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

“Whether our customers are enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through one of our home internet products or using our service in Seattle for small business or enterprise applications, we know customers count on us,” said Phillip French, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Our team has been working hard in Seattle to deliver these results, and we are not slowing down.”

With these and other technology advancements on Verizon’s network, customers are able to use more data in more ways. This multi-service network powers:

Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices that do very little networking and stay in place,

smartphones with infinite opportunities to use data in a highly mobile environment,

home and business internet which provides connectivity via the wireless network for homes, offices and retail environments, and

complex solutions like Augmented Reality or enterprise real-time video and data analysis that require massive computing capabilities.

As 5G technology advances and is even more widely adopted by consumers the variety of solutions that will use Verizon’s network will continue to evolve as well.

The recent network upgrades have led to customers having the best experience on the Verizon network in Seattle, WA, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Seattle, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in the categories of accessibility, reliability and performance in texts and calls. Today’s results show great speeds for Verizon customers in Seattle with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 84% and median upload speeds increasing 18% since last year* in the market and peak download speeds of up to 396 Mbps.

For customers in Seattle, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Seattle area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline.

Seattle area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee (price guarantee excludes taxes and fees) for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Seattle RootScore® Report: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet services, which are available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

