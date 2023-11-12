Nothing Phone (2) Pre-Orders Begin June 29: Benefits, Cost And All Details – News18

Curated By : Shaurya Sharma

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Nothing Phone (2) will feature a transparent, see-through back design. (Photo by Zana Latif on Unsplash)

Nothing is all set to launch its second smartphone—the Nothing Phone (2), on July 11. And, starting from June 29, the company will begin accepting pre-orders for the phone. The main benefit of pre-ordering is that customers will receive their phones ahead of those who place orders after the official launch on July 11.

To reserve a Nothing Phone (2), customers must make an upfront payment of Rs 2000. This will entitle them to early delivery of the phone, a 50% discount on Nothing Accessories, a 50% discount on Nothing Ear (Stick), and other cashback offers. The deposit will count towards the total cost of the phone and is refundable in case you decide not to purchase it.

Nothing Phone (2)’s Flipkart page notes that users will have to come back between July 11 at 9PM and July 20 before 11:59 PM, where you can pick your desired variant, and pay the rest of the phone’s value, and claim the offers.

The Nothing Phone (2) has been confirmed to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and will retain its glyph lighting interface with a transparent back. New teasers suggest that it will have a dual-camera system with a wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lens, and the device will be powered by a 4700 mAh battery.

As for the price, the device could retain between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on the variant users go for.

Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, recently quoted a tweet that claimed the Nothing Phone (2) would cost €729 for the 256 GB model, and responded with “Who leaked this?" This is likely a sarcastic response intended to dismiss rumors that the Nothing Phone (2) would be quite expensive.

