Bald eagle at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh dies from lead poisoning – CBS News

By Michael Guise

October 13, 2023 / 10:32 PM EDT / CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bald eagle at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh has died from lead poisoning.

In a Facebook post this week, the organization said the eagle had to be euthanized because its “lead poisoning was too severe to treat.” The animal was brought to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh last month suffering from the effects of lead toxicity, the Facebook post said.

“While the ending of this story is sad, we feel it is important to share, as this eagle’s death was both preventable and caused by humans,” the post said. “This bald eagle was one of an estimated 10-20 million animals that will die due to lead poisoning in the United States this year.”

In July, a different bald eagle was brought to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh for multiple conditions, including having “dangerous amounts” of lead in its system. The 2-year-old bald eagle was found grounded in Lawrenceville and has been receiving specialized care ever since.

“While that eagle is expected to make a full recovery, many others like him are not as lucky,” the post said.

In trying to raise awareness, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh shared ways the public can help prevent lead toxicity in wild birds. They include properly discarding fishing tackle and spent ammunition, cleaning up after yourself in nature, and removing litter from habitats.

If you see a wild bird that appears sluggish, droopy or unable to move, contact Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at 412-345-7300.

