GTA 6: Every Project Americas Rumor The Leaks Proved True … – Screen Rant

The huge Grand Theft Auto 6 leak that occurred earlier this year revealed that some of the long-prevalent Project Americas rumor is true.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak that occurred this past September is one of the largest in gaming history, and served to verify or disprove rumors that were circulating. A breach of Rockstar's security led to the release of 90 videos of the upcoming game, revealing a host of new information about the next entry in the franchise. The leak both confirmed and refuted some of the most popular fan theories about Grand Theft Auto 6, a large amount of which had to do with the Project Americas leak that came years prior from a supposedly trustworthy source.

While a large part of the theories have to do with the game's setting being across North and South America, the GTA 6 rumors in Project America actually go well beyond that. The original, now-deleted Project Americas Reddit post – which is what initially sparked the now rampant theory – had an incredibly long list of specifics about Grand Theft Auto 6, including information about its time period, protagonist, and story. Now that the recent GTA 6 videos leak has given physical evidence regarding the game, what parts of Project America have been proven true, and which have been refuted?

Perhaps the biggest bit of correct Grand Theft Auto 6 information featured in the leaks that was predicted by Project Americas is the game's location: Vice City. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice landmarks scattered throughout the footage, with clues about GTA 6's Vice City locale like license plates and signage conclusively defining the game's setting. Police cars sport VCPD identification, and one of the game's protagonists can be seen in front of a building labeled "Vice City Neighborhood Enhancement Center," for example. The footage also indicates that players may also be able to explore another neighborhood called Port Gellhorn, which looks to be Florida-inspired just as Vice City is, meaning they are likely close to one another on a map.

It's hard to say whether this footage of GTA 6 confirms or denies the larger Project Americas theory that alongside Vice City, the game will also take place in a Rio de Janeiro-inspired country, with perhaps a Cuba-like location as well. Now that players have learned from the 90 GTA 6 videos that a second city – or at least suburb – of Vice City exists in the game, it's easy to speculate about even more cities being available as a possibility – whether they would be on a different continent, however, is harder to justify. The Cuban part of the Project Americas theory is the easiest to give weight to, as southern Florida where Vice City resides isn't incredibly far away from Cuba.

Outside of Grand Theft Auto 6's location, the largest thing the original Project Americas post got right was that the game takes heavy influence from other Rockstar title Red Dead Redemption 2. The biggest way GTA 6 has learned from RDR2 is when it comes to its combat – one of the longer leaked videos shows the game's protagonists holding up a diner, revealing a largely overhauled combat and robbery system. GTA 6 players will also be able to choose dialogue options mid-heist where they can antagonize their victims, disguises can be utilized to help escape law enforcement, and weapons also seem to function more realistically, which all lines up with the claims made in the Project Americas leak.

Though there was definitely some legitimacy to the GTA 6 Project Americas theory, there are also many elements shown in the new leaks that contradict the poster's version of the game. The GTA 6 leaks revealed details about its story, most notably confirming its two protagonists, Jason and Lucia. Footage of Lucia walking through a strip club confirms she'll be playable alongside Jason, however the Project Americas leaker was insistent the game would only feature a single protagonist who would assuredly be male. As for specifics about the game's narrative, it's harder to pin down just how accurate Project Americas is with the leaks that are available – while the 90 videos do showcase a lot about the game, they certainly don't reveal if its plot centers around South American drug trafficking, or if weather will play as large of a part in they game as Project America predicts. However, GTA 6 doesn't seem as serious in tone as the post predicted it would be from the footage released, with Project Americas stating a heavy influence from the show Narcos.

Additionally, the rumored 80s setting of GTA 6 is impossible based on the new leaks. While Project Americas claimed the game would be set between 1970 and 1980, much about the leaked footage nullifies this assertion. On a surface level, the general aesthetic of the world shown in the GTA 6 leaks simply don't match up with that time period in terms of how the characters dress and how vehicles look. Even stronger proof comes in the form of a reference made by an NPC, who mentions the death of Lifeinvader CEO Jay Norris – which doesn't occur until Grand Theft Auto V.

There's also a category of facts claimed by the Project Americas post that simply can't be called right or wrong just yet. With the massive amount of footage, it's easy to assume that the GTA 6 leaks revealed Rockstar's next game entirely, but that's absolutely not the case. Even after combing through every video included in the leak, predictions like GTA 6 having a large amount of subtitle reading, an extremely complex empire building mechanic, and the game featuring a Chapter system can't be proven or refuted so early into the game's development.

Fan leaks and theories have never thrived more than they do in the current Internet age, which is both a good and bad thing for video game fans. While it's easier than ever to learn about upcoming titles, it's also incredibly easy for players to come across spoilers. It's undeniable that leaks like GTA 6's are bad for players and game developers alike, as they can ruin surprises, color player opinion over products that aren't final, and push back release dates due to companies having to scramble after a leak happens. However, it can be fun to compare two different forms of leaks like Project Americas and the GTA 6 videos release as a reminder that even the most supposedly credible leak sources are only so reliable. At the end of the day, about a third of what the Project Americas post predicted about Grand Theft Auto 6 was proven correct by the later leaks, proving there's still a lot left to learn about the upcoming game.

