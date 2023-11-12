Binance to List $FLOKI and $PEPE in the Innovation Zone – BSC NEWS

The exchange's decision to list FLOKI and PEPE has created a lot of excitement, with members of both communities predicting a surge in demand and prices.

Over the past few weeks, meme coins have made a significant impact on the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space, with two specific coins leading the charge. Pepe ($PEPE) and FLOKI ($FLOKI) have taken the industry by storm, with their popularity increasing exponentially.

Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, in recognition of the trend has announced the listing of PEPE and FLOKI in its Innovation Zone.

Starting from May 5, 2023 at 16:00 (UTC), users can trade FLOKI/USDT, FLOKI/TUSD, PEPE/USDT, and PEPE/TUSD spot trading pairs. Binance users can also deposit FLOKI and PEPE in preparation for trading, with withdrawals set to open on May 6, 2023 at 16:00 (UTC).

The listing doubles the excitement for the Floki community, following the meme coin’s listing on Binance.US, on April 24.

The listing fee for FLOKI and PEPE is 0 BNB, indicating the high demand and value of these coins. Additionally, Binance plans to add FLOKI and PEPE as new borrowable assets with margin pairs on Isolated Margin within 48 hours from the listing time.

The exchange's decision to list FLOKI and PEPE has generated a buzz, as both communities expect increased demand and price surge following the listings. As of writing, $PEPE is sitting at a milestone market capitalization of $1,134,755,329, with over 96,000 token holders.

Floki Inu began with a tweet from Elon Musk. When the billionaire announced he would name his Shiba Inu puppy Floki, it created a deluge of ‘Floki’ dogcoins. The most successful of these is Floki Inu. Floki Inu is currently the market's third most popular meme token, behind Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. It is backed by a community of committed enthusiasts and a strong marketing campaign.

Pepe is a new meme coin that competes with the existing Doge meme coins. The meme coin was launched in stealth, with no presale, no taxes, no LP burnt, and no contract renounced.

The meme coin's mascot is Furie's Pepe, a cartoonish frog with a green humanoid body that first appeared in the 2005 comic Boy's Club. The meme went viral in the 2010s and has continued to resurface even years later.

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

Here, we delve into recent metrics, showcasing the network's impressive Total Value Locked (TVL), steady trading volume, bridged stablecoins, and a notable surge in active addresses and daily transactions.

Sui Network's meteoric rise has been greeted with enthusiasm across the crypto sphere following its much-anticipated Mainnet launch and native token, SUI, on May 3.

Bearing the mantle of a layer-1 chain, Sui boasts commendable attributes such as low latency and impressive throughput. The protocol's hallmark reportedly lies in its instantaneous transaction finality, rendering it an ideal candidate for on-chain utilities spanning the realms of DeFi and GameFi.

Notably, the blockchain is built on Move, a prgramming language based on Rust.

At the helm of Sui Network's journey is the formidable Mysten Labs, led by industry luminaries who were previously at Meta's Novi Research. The co-founder of Mysten Labs, Evan Cheng, compares Web3 to the rudimentary dial-up phase, characterized by slow, expensive, and insecure intricacies that hinder seamless product interaction. By dismantling intermediaries, Sui enables users to connect seamlessly to the services they prefer.

As we traverse six months post-launch, the time is ripe to look into the metrics that illustrate the progress of the Sui Network.

Continuing its upward trajectory, the Total Value Locked (TVL) on the Sui Network has witnessed an unprecedented surge over the past months. Breaking through the formidable $124.25 million barrier, the current TVL stands impressively at $140.8 million, marking a remarkable surge of over 400% since May 6.

A significant chunk of this staggering figure, approximately 43%, resides within the confines of the Cetus decentralized exchange. Notably, the Navi crypto lending protocol boasts $32.99 million, closely followed by Scallop and the KriyaDEX protocol, housing $19.56 million and $9.19 million in TVL, respectively.

Sui's transactional volume has consistently grown over the past six months, culminating in a last 7-day trading volume of $106.6 million. The lion's share of these bustling trading activities found its home on the Cetus platform.

The Sui Network has witnessed a monumental feat in bridging stablecoins. Bridged stablecoins have now exceeded a whopping $100 million, with the majority predominantly represented by the ubiquitous USDC stablecoin.

With a striking surge in user engagement, the number of daily active addresses has witnessed a staggering uptick over the last 30 days, ascending from a mere 9,000 on October 8 to an impressive 219,440 on November 8. Presently, the daily active user base stands robustly at 171,000.

However, according to Sui Explorer, Sui has established its dominance by surpassing 8.17 million total active wallets within six months.

The daily transactions on the Sui Network soared to an impressive 4.49 million on November 8, exhibiting an increase of 524% from 858,000 transactions recorded on October 8. The cumulative transactions now stand at an impressive 896 million, underscoring Sui's robust transactional capabilities.

While the Sui Network continues its dynamic journey, the number of core developers has experienced a slight dip over the past months, currently at 58, marking a decrease from 65 developers noted on May 1. Despite this, the total number of commits has remained stable, holding steady at 2,140 as of October 1.

In a strategic move to bolster the burgeoning Sui Network, the Sui Foundation made a significant announcement on October 5, 2023. The Foundation revealed a substantial reallocation of 117 million SUI tokens previously held by external market makers. This redistribution was directed towards fostering the expansion of the Sui ecosystem.

Building upon this momentum, the Sui Foundation, in a tweet on October 14, 2023, disclosed an additional allocation of 40 million SUI tokens. This combined initiative signifies a total allocation of 157 million SUI tokens, demonstrating the Foundation's unwavering commitment to nurturing the growth of the Sui Network. With a focus on enhancing the blockchain network and community engagement, this proactive approach aims to propel the Sui ecosystem to greater heights.

📢On top of the 117M SUI announced last week, we're redirecting an additional 40M SUI from external market makers to ecosystem and community development!

This brings the total to 157M SUI that will be used to fuel the burgeoning Sui ecosystem.💧 pic.twitter.com/HJTouwIBUE

Continuing its quest for user-friendly integration, the Sui Network introduced a feature on September 13, simplifying the onboarding process for Web3. Through the innovative zkLogin (Zero Knowledge login) functionality, users can access Sui-powered decentralized applications (DApps) without the need to manage an external crypto wallet or seed phrase.

Users can access Sui-powered apps by logging in with their familiar Google, Facebook, or Twitch credentials, streamlining the user experience.

In an October revelation during South Korea's annual parliamentary audit, lawmaker Min Byeong-deok raised concerns about the alleged deceit associated with the circulation of SUI, which had led to a significant decline in its value on local exchanges.

Criticizing the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body (DAXA), a prominent crypto market monitoring organization, Min pointed out the influence of the Sui Foundation in manipulating the token's value through staking and subsequent sell-offs, thereby increasing the circulating supply.

In response, the Sui Foundation refuted these allegations, emphasizing its commitment to transparency. Citing verifiable data on the blockchain ledger and the Foundation's website, the Sui Foundation categorically denied any token liquidation or manipulative actions, reiterating its adherence to ethical practices and transparency within the Sui Network.

Looking ahead, the Sui Network's unwavering growth trajectory, coupled with its strategic reallocation of SUI tokens, positions it as a promising contender in the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology. With a burgeoning user base, robust transactional capabilities, and ongoing efforts to enhance community engagement, Sui aims to shape the future of decentralized finance and cement its place as a pioneering force in the world of cryptocurrencies.

