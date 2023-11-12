What’s New in Max: 10 Key Changes as HBO Max Relaunches With Discovery Content, Enhanced Features – Variety

By Todd Spangler

Max, Warner Bros. Discovery‘s bulked-up and revamped streaming service that takes the place of HBO Max, makes it U.S. debut on Tuesday (May 23). Max makes several subtle enhancements aimed at making the service easier to use and more engaging — while execs say it should also be more stable than HBO Max.

According to the company, a “large portion” of HBO Max subscribers will have their apps automatically updated to Max — while in some cases, users will be prompted to download an updated Max app. If all goes as planned, HBO Max subscribers will have their previous plan info, profiles, avatars, and settings including “Continue Watching” and “My List” items migrated over to the new Max.

For the Max launch, WBD has set up “war rooms” in multiple locations worldwide — including in Bellevue, Wash., New York and London — with staff monitoring systems that are set to trigger up to 1,000 alerts if anything goes awry. “The entire team is on standby,” says Warner Bros. Discovery CTO Avi Saxena.

According to WBD, new app updates for Max will roll out every few weeks, starting as soon as mid-June. The company says it will evaluate customer feedback on a daily basis to prioritize new features and fixes.

Max is available on the same platforms as HBO Max, including: iOS (iPhone and iPad), Android, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio SmartCast TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and web browsers (including Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge for Windows and Apple Safari).

Here are the key differences of Max vs. HBO Max:

