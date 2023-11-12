Diablo 4 ‘Server Slam’ beta start time, end date, access, and rewards – Polygon

Filed under:

Here’s how long you can play the latest Diablo 4 beta

Another Diablo 4 beta rears its head with the “Server Slam” weekend, giving the game another stress test ahead of its full launch next month.

For those who played the beta in March, expect a few tweaks and changes, as well as a new reward for those who reach the level cap and complete a certain challenge.

Here’s what you need to do to access the Diablo 4 ‘Server Slam’ beta, including start and end times.

Diablo 4’s ‘Server Slam’ beta begins on Friday, May 12, at the following times:

As with March’s open beta, expect some queuing and possible server errors when accessing the beta period. This is partly the reason for this test — hence the name “Server Slam” — where it’s designed to put the game’s online connectivity through its paces to ensure the full release goes a little smoother.

Our advice is to try and give yourself a few opportunities to play this weekend in the event there are long queues, and not to expect to get speedy access on the Friday in particular. With that in mind — how long do you have with this beta?

If you’re planning ahead with how much time you’ll have with the beta, it has the following end times on Sunday, May 14:

In short, the end times are the exact same time as the start time — at midday on the west coast of North America.

As with the second beta weekend back in March, all players across all platforms have free and open access to the ‘Server Slam’ beta weekend. This means you don’t need to pre-order to gain access.

The only caveat is you need to sign in with your Battle.net account — as per the previous betas — so you’ll need one of those. If you don’t have one already, the Diablo 4 beta itself opens with a QR code that’ll direct you to set one up.

As with the open beta in March, the ‘Server Slam’ beta will give players access to the prologue and the entirety of the first act in a region called Fractured Peaks. There will also be a world boss available to take on at “select times” during both weekends. These are very tough bosses that will require multiple players working together to take down.

During the weekend, your character will have access to five classes — Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, Druid and Necromancer — at a cap of Level 20.

There will also be two options for co-op during the open beta. You can do a two-player couch co-op or a four-player online co-op. For couch co-op during the early access weekend, only one player needs to have pre-ordered (but both need Battle.net accounts linked to accounts on whatever platform you’re playing on).

Elsewhere, Blizzard has issued some changes to the game following the first two beta periods. An official blog post goes into this in more detail, but highlights include:

Though beta progress won’t carry over into the full game — not will progress from the first beta weekends carry over into this “Server Slam” beta — there will be rewards in Diablo 4 depending on your progress this weekend.

One of these — the “Cry of Ashava Mount” Trophy — is new to this weekend. Note that if you earned the other rewards during the previous beta weekends, you don’t need to unlock them again.

The Diablo 4 “Server Slam” beta rewards are:

Best of luck getting all the rewards you need during this beta period!

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon

Please check your email to find a confirmation email, and follow the steps to confirm your humanity.

Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again.

source