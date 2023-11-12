Install Windows 11/Server 2022 in VMware Workstation 17 Pro – Petri.com

In this 1-day virtual learning event, you'll learn how to get the most out of Teams and your Microsoft 365 licenses.

In this article, I’ll show you how to successfully install Windows 11 or Windows Server 2022 in VMware Workstation 17 Pro.

It’s taken more than a year for VMware to release a new version of VMware Workstation Pro that officially supports Windows 11. But there are still some issues that haven’t been resolved since the previous release, version 16. For example, Workstation Pro detects you are installing Windows from an ISO file but Windows Server 2022 setup fails because the default hardware configuration assigned to the virtual machine (VM) doesn’t work with Windows Server.

But the solution is simple and I’m going to share it with you below.

Before you can follow the instructions below, you’ll need an Internet connection to download the relevant image files for the version of Windows that you want to install. And you’ll need either a trial version or licensed version of VMware Workstation Pro installed on your local PC.

Before you can install Windows in a virtual machine powered by VMware Workstation Pro, you are going to need to download the latest image file (ISO) for Windows.

All currently supported versions of Windows and Windows Server are available to download from the Microsoft Evaluation Center.

Now that you have the ISO file for Windows on your device, you can install Windows in a VM.

Once you boot into Windows setup inside the VM, you install Windows 11 in the same way as installing the OS on a physical device.

If you are installing Windows Server 2022, you might get an error when stepping through the install process: ‘Windows cannot find the Microsoft Software License Terms’.

To complete the install process successfully, follow the steps below:

And that is it! If you’d like more information on installing Windows 11 in a Hyper-V virtual machine, check out the link below.

