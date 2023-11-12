GTA VI's announcement trailer has been leaked ahead of its official … – UNILAD

To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders

Published 11:43 , 06 February 2023 GMT



| Last updated 13:16 , 06 February 2023 GMT

Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto V released nearly ten years ago! Yes, we can’t believe it either.

Back in September 2013, the highly anticipated video game released on the now ancient Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

But fast forward to the present day, GTA V has released on multiple platforms, including the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, with it also becoming the most profitable entertainment product of all time in the process. Some feat, eh.

So, it’s no surprise that fans are eagerly awaiting any news surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI, especially considering it has been nearly ten years since GTA V was released.

While we do know that GTA VI is on the way, question marks surrounding when it will come out and where it will be set remains.

But according to an industry insider, some very exciting things are making their way to GTA VI, as he has released details about the first reveal trailer for the game.

As reported by Dexerto, Brazilian YouTuber SanInPlay has said that the upcoming GTA VI trailer will include some story details about one of the main protagonists in the game, Lucia.

Lucia is set to become the first female main protagonist in the GTA series, and she is certainly a baddie.

In a tweet, the YouTuber detailed some of the scenes we will apparently see play out in the first trailer for GTV VI.

He wrote: “Plane passes, a lizard crosses the street, Lucia is in prison exercising, dogs are playing, a little doggy rolls on the beach.”

A report by Bloomberg last year stated that Lucia is one of two playable characters in GTA VI, including a man named Jason.

The outlet’s report also said the duo are claimed to be influenced by bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

So, Lucia starting the game behind bars would certainly make sense in that aspect.

The parent company of Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, is set to hold a financial earning call later today (6 February).

While a trailer is unlikely then, a possible mention of GTA VI and its progress is certainly a possibility.

It comes after Rockstar Games fell victim to a major cyber attack last year that saw over an hour’s worth GTA VI footage leaked online.

The leak seemingly confirmed the dual male and female protagonists, plus the heavily rumoured return to Vice City.

UNILAD has contacted Rockstar Games for comment.

Topics: Technology, Gaming, Grand Theft Auto

