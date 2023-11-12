Google Chrome 113.0.5672.64 (offline installer) – Neowin

































































































May 2, 2023 23:34 EDT · Hot!



The web browser is arguably the most important piece of software on your computer. You spend much of your time online inside a browser: when you search, chat, email, shop, bank, read the news, and watch videos online, you often do all this using a browser.

Google Chrome is a browser that combines a minimal design with sophisticated technology to make the web faster, safer, and easier. Use one box for everything–type in the address bar and get suggestions for both search and Web pages. Thumbnails of your top sites let you access your favorite pages instantly with lightning speed from any new tab. Desktop shortcuts allow you to launch your favorite Web apps straight from your desktop. Chrome has many useful features built in, including automatic full-page translation and access to thousands of apps, extensions, and themes from the Chrome Web Store.

Google Chrome is one of the best solutions for Internet browsing giving you high level of security, speed and great features.

This update includes 15 security fixes:

Important to know! The offline installer links do not include the automatic update feature.

Download web installer: Google Chrome Web 32-bit | Google Chrome 64-bit | Freeware

Download: Google Chrome Offline Installer 64-bit | 93.0 MB

Download: Google Chrome Offline Installer 32-bit | 89.3 MB

Download page: Google Chrome Portable

Download: Google Chrome MSI Installers for Windows (automatic update)

View: Chrome Website | v113.0.5672.64 Release Notes

